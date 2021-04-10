The creators of the show ‘Evil’ didn’t stop from releasing a trailer for season 2 despite the ongoing pandemic

How special it feels when someone puts all their efforts into making us happy? Well, the producers of the show ‘Evil’ didn’t leave any stones unturned to create a trailer for season 2 for all the fans out there. How adorable is that? Now, this is the kind of effort we appreciate, isn’t it?

Highlights —

What is the show ‘Evil’ about?

The trailer of ‘Evil’ Season 2

Who will return for season 2

What is the plotline of ‘Evil’?

A psychological-thriller series by CBS, it revolves around the mystery between science and spirituality. The story portrays the character of a psychologist who becomes a member of the Priest training, where they unveil all the mysteries behind the baffling enigma and many other horrific incidents that take place inside the Church. Their mission is to find out whether all the incidents are truly supernatural or a mere coincidence?

Leave everything you are doing! ‘Evil’ released a homemade trailer of season 2, and it can’t be more exciting!

Trailer release of season 2

At New York’s comic con event, CBS launched the trailer of season 2 of ‘Evil’. To not leave the fans disappointed, the executive producers of the show, Robert and Michelle King, created a three-minute trailer during the nation-wide lockdown. In the trailer, we can see how the producers were recording the eerie sound effects. As we move further, the sound effects become intense, along with some uncanny visuals.

Who will return to season 2?

From the trailer, it is pretty apparent that Kurt Fuller, Christine Lahti, Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, and Michael Emerson will be returning to continue their roles in season 2. And for the rest, we will have to wait for the release of season 2.

What did Mike Colter (David Acota) say about her relationship with Katja Herbers (Kristen Bouchard) in season 2?

In the panel discussion, Mike also opened up about his changing relationship with Katja in season 2. He said,

“David is definitely going to take Kristen’s character a little differently because he knows that she doesn’t believe the same things that he believes, so they’re always talking on different wavelengths”.

Video Credits: SpoilerTV

“He respects what she brings to the table, but he does feel like the things he sees are legitimate. So how does he convey this to her? There are so many things, but it’s going to give a lot of very interesting things for me to play with, and I think for the scenes to have underneath it because we won’t necessarily be able to talk about all the stuff at once or ever”, he further added.

Have you seen the trailer of season 2 yet? What did you like most about the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.