Find Out What Is Going On With Evil Genius Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Plot Update

There is a lot more layers to the true story of ‘Evil Genius’. These layers will be explored in season 2.

After the success of ‘Tiger King’ and many other documentaries, it’s the right time to revive ‘Evil Genius’ for season 2. Many stereotypes develop into daily soaps and have become boring, but unscripted documentary TV shows like ‘Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank’ are riding on a new wave of popularity with the new generation of audience.

‘Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist’ – the complete title of the show gives clear information about the context and delves into the 2003 pizza bomber case. TV series oriented towards scandals and crimes aren’t something new, but most of these use subjects that are already a matter of public contention. A lot of them refer to the wide journalistic study and present the scandals and events that shake the nation with a palpable cultural impact in a sensational manner. However, Netflix‘s documentary ‘Evil Genius’ was a lot more than a case gone awry and famous. Even the police officers were baffled by the chain of events that led to a crime that was so unique in its execution. America hasn’t seen other case like it.

What is going on with ‘Evil Genius’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot update

‘Money Heist’ fans are also interested in ‘Evil Genius’ and want to know more about the real heist that is far more exciting than the Professor’s gang.

The documentary series ‘Evil Genius’ follows the format of the genre diligently. It exhibits a montage of analyses and archival footages, dissecting the pizza bombing – including the actual heist.

The cast in the series consists of real-life persons of interest connected to the case. Few of the minor actors are like Ann Smith (as Jean Heid), for example, are used for character enactments. In season 2, we can expect that the makers will follow the same route, and the cast is therefore unpredictable.

About ‘Evil Genius’ Season 1

‘The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist’ tries to explain the intensity of the event but the word “diabolical” does not quite cut it. The real nature of the crime event is much more complex and convoluted. The series takes a unique storytelling approach in its documentation. ‘Evil Genius’ shows the culmination of the crime in action first. In the unique set of events, an unwary pizza delivery man (Brian Wells) was used for an elaborate bank heist plot, an explosive device tapped on a collar around his neck.

The tale of events seem eccentric and bizarre for the small town of Erie, Pennsylvania, but the docu-series explores a whole new layer of cult activism and criminality.

‘Evil Genius’ does a great job in bringing what is a truly unique and complex case in the history of the crime into an accessible framework. Sadly, by the end of the fourth episode, the show displays archival footage and mugshots, wrapping everything up.

It felt like all the threads are resolved, and there is not really much left to pick up on for a follow-up season. But the makers of the series feel that there’s more to explore. ‘Evil Genius’ faced the biggest criticisms in its first season because it didn’t really fully explore Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong. She was possibly the mastermind behind the whole thing, though we’re told that she suffered from mental health issues.

Creators Trey Borzillieri and Barbara Schroeder feel the same way and want to dig deeper into the lives of such people that led them to this horrifying situation.

Schroeder told Thrillist that a story like ‘Evil Genius’ gets under your skin, and even if season 2 doesn’t happen, she will chase down some of these answers. Many questions are still hanging like who wrote those notes, and who for sure built the bomb.

Adding more to his conversation she said, “Plus, we also have a long interview with Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong – no one’s ever been able to get this unbelievable character on camera before, so there are some deep dives that would be great to get into. We’d love to do a second season”.

One shouldn’t be surprised if the second season takes a completely different route.

“We would love to do another deep dive into the characters in here, to reveal new information. We could do a Good Genius, too”, Schroeder hinted at the possibility of another season.

Season 2 may follow up after the season 1 finale revelation from Jessica Hoopsick – the sex worker who confessed to her involvement.

“I have a lot of remorse for a lot of the stuff I did and a lot of shame and guilt. I definitely want justice for Brian’s memory. He wasn’t out to hurt nobody. He had no parts in the planning. He had no idea what was going to happen to him”, Hoopsick claimed in her ‘Evil Genius’ interview.

Hoopsick, because of her confession, should be charged as a co-conspirator. However, Schroeder revealed to TIME Magazine, “Technically, she could be charged but every agency we spoke to said there was no interest”.

At this moment, ‘Evil Genius’ is neither renewed nor cancelled for season 2. So the tentative premiere date for ‘Evil Genius’ Season 2 still remains a mystery.

Let us know if you also feel that the story of ‘Evil Genius’ is not over yet. Post your views about season 2 of ‘Evil Genius’ in the comments box below.