Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Is Returning With Season 2: Release Date Confirmation

Created by Australian comedian Josh Thomas, who previously wrote, directed and starred in the semi-autobiographical television series ‘Please Like Me’, ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ is a 2020 comedy series that airs on Freeform in the USA. On its release, the show was met with exceptionally great reviews from critics everywhere. The series has been praised for its offbeat humour, wit, and strong characters. It has also found itself an audience that is absolutely in awe of the show’s style of storytelling and writing. The show has also been appreciated by the LGBTQAI community and has even been nominated for a GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series this year. It was renewed for a second season in May 2020 and now Freeform has announced that ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ will be returning on April 8, 2021.

The first season revolved around a gay Australian entomologist, Nicholas who is in his 20s. He is on a visit to Los Angeles, California to see his American father and 2 half-sisters – Matilda, a 17-year-old autistic girl (played by Kayla Cromer), and Genevieve (Maeve Press), a 15-year-old high schooler with anger issues. During the visit, Nicholas gets to know that his father is terminally ill and needs him to become the guardian of his sisters since their mother has already passed away. This premise ensues sardonic situations and strangely comical events with a constant undertone of sarcasm.

With its brilliantly written script and stellar acting performances, the series was definitely one of the best ones to release in 2020 and attracted favourable reviews from far and wide. Josh Thomas, Stephanie Swedlove, Kevin Whyt, Richard Allen-Turner, David Martin, and Jon Thoday serve as executive producers on the show. It is available to stream on Hulu in the United States and Stan in Australia.

The official synopsis of the second season released by Freeform reads: “After their heartbreaking trip to New York, the Moss family and Nicholas’ boyfriend, Alex (Adam Faison), are just trying their best to move forward. With everyone back home, Matilda is rethinking her life goals, Genevieve starts putting herself out there—even dating—and Nicholas is working out how to balance being a brother, parental figure, boyfriend, and cute entomologist. This season also welcomes new eccentric friends, unexpected hook-ups, and a lot more bugs.”

The second season is all set to bring you a lot more laughs and an even better script than the first season. The show has been compared to ‘Schitt’s Creek’ in the past due to similar cynical and sarcastic hilarity and healthy representation of the gay community. It will be interesting to see where the plot of the story will head in terms of Nicholas’ relationships – both familial and romantic.

The show will premiere on Freeform with its second instalment on April 8th, 2020 and new episodes will subsequently air every Thursday at 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT. The announcement confirming the release date of ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ Season 2 has led to a surge of excitement amongst its audiences not just in the United States but also in Josh Thomas’ home country, Australia. The filming of season 2 was wrapped up in January 2021.

The anticipation for season 2 has been through the roof also because of comedy legends Maria Bamford and Richard Kind featuring in the new season as Drea’s (Matilda’s friend) parents. The upcoming season has been co-written by Thomas Ward, who had previously worked with Josh on the award-winning series ‘Please Like Me’.