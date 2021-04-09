The Man In The High Castle Season 5: Everything You’ve Been Itching To Find Out

Will the sci-fi return for another season? Let’s find out.

‘The Man in the High Castle’ has one of the most engrossing, unique, and complex storylines. The performance of the protagonist of the show, Juliana Crain, and the integrities of the other characters really holds the entire series together. Ever since season 4 bid-us goodbye, fans have been wondering whether there will be another season? For that, you will have to stick with us a little longer.

An American-fantasy series loosely based on Philip K. Dick’s novel, ‘The Man in the High Castle’ depicts an alternative universe in which the Axis powers of Nazi Germany and Japan take over the world after their win in World War II. In their parallel universe, the United States Of America has been divided by Germany and Japan.

Will ‘The Man in the High Castle’ be renewed for season 5?

This might disappoint all the fans out there, but, unfortunately, the series has been cancelled after the fourth season. This does surprise the audience and even the critics, as a lot was supposed to unfold in the upcoming seasons. However, according to David Scarpa, the season was given an open ending on purpose, so that the audience can imagine the theories about what would happen next.

Explanation of the finale of ‘The Man in the High Castle’

Towards the end of season 4, they were overcoming Nazi rule on the East Coast. Along with the Nazis, the Japanese also surrendered all their powers over the West coast. Then, we were shown a glimpse of the portal, which Nazis built to travel to the parallel timelines. Many critics and viewers were puzzled about the opening of the portal. In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”, producer David Scarpa sheds his point of view on the ending.

“What should be clear to any viewer is that the portal is, essentially, open and it is going to remain open. In effect, what that means is two worlds have become one. There’s a doorway from one world into the next, and now people can move freely between them. What does that mean? You have ordinary people, in some interpretations, who have been called to this event, who are moving through the portal, and these two worlds are going to be fused.”

