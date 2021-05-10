Everything You Need To Know About Strike Season 5

‘Strike’ Season 4 ended with a bang and as J.K. Rowling has already released the fifth book in the ‘Cormoran Strike’ series, we take a look at what can be expected from the fifth season of ‘Strike’.

J.K. Rowling is somehow best known for imagining a striking fantasy world of Hogwarts in the ‘Harry Potter’ series. And it is justified why many people only know her as the author of the universally renowned Harry Potter novel series, that paved way for the equally successful string of films. Very few know that she has had a quite flourishing writing career that encompasses many genres; crime being one of her favourites to explore. Hence, when it was announced that her “Cormoran Strikes” series of novels was to be adapted into a British television series, her fans rejoiced. And now, as the series has already completed four seasons and 11 long episodes, the fans await the 5th season, which is widely touted to be the final one in the adventures of the crime fighter Cormoran Strike. Let’ see what the fifth season of ‘Strike’ could offer us!

Highlights —

‘Strike’ review

‘Strike’ Season 5 release date

Can a ‘Strike’ Season 6 happen?

Ben Richards and Tom Edge adapted Rowling’s famous crime novel series in form of ‘Strike‘, which received its grand premiere at the British Film Institute in August 2017. The series premiered on BBC One a few weeks later and right from the first season, named ‘Cuckoo’s Calling’, the series began its journey of success. The series revolved around a former British war veteran and a private detective, Cormoran Strike, who uses his special sets of skills to solve difficult crimes, while operating from a small cramped office in London’s Denmark Street. His aid in his crime-solving adventures is Robin Ellacott, who also serves his business partner. Together, they solve crime in London, winning the hearts of the audience while they’re at it.

‘Strike’ Season 5 release date

‘Strike’ review

At a first look, the series seems like a refurbished version of the classic ‘Sherlock Holmes’ saga also set in London. The similarities are uncanny, but what makes ‘Strike’ different is its setting and the treatment. Unlike BBC’s ‘Sherlock‘, which smashes many genre stereotypes and conventions, ‘Strike’ embraces them. It is a simple crime drama that deals with crimes of varied nature, each episode running for a good entertaining hour. Also promoted as a mini-series, it follows relatively shorter seasons, which safeguards it from becoming repetitive or stale.

Related: The Curious Case Of Old Captain America’s Return In Avengers: Endgame

The quality over quantity approach has been regular with BBC’s television shows and the tradition is withheld successfully with ‘Strike’, which makes the action all the more intense. While the little bursts of humour sprinkled throughout the series certainly help to some extent, it’s the more intense parts of the series that really stand-out.

Video Credits: BigZ7337

The performances drew more critical acclaim than any other aspect of the show. In the leading roles our loveable detectives Cormoran and Robin, essayed deliciously well by Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger, take away a major chunk of the credit. While it will be unfair to leave out the scintillating performances by Kerr Logan and Ben Crompton, who play supporting roles, the entire guest cast for each episode does their job well, and then some more.

‘Strike’ Season 5: Everything we know

The fourth season of ‘Strike’ ended in September 2020, and it was the longest season thus far, with four episodes. The series follows a ritual of basing one season on one novel of the series and with season 4, we approached the end of book 4 in the “Cormoran Strike” series. It leaves us with one book, and as a result, one final season.

With J.K. Rowling finally rolling out her fifth book in the series in September 2020, titled “Troubled Blood”, we assume that the fifth season is already under production. But it seems like we have to wait some more, as the series is probably just under production and the chances are very slim that we will get the fifth season of ‘Strike’ before late 2021 or 2022!

Video Credits: Mono Mama

While the main cast is expected to remain the same, the series will follow its tradition of adding a new list of ensemble for the new season, with some recurring characters making a re-entry.

The series will also take the plot forward from the fourth season, which ended on an interesting note. While dealing with the case of the disappearance of a girl decades ago, Cormoran and Robin also get entangled in far-left British politics. Their personal lives will also be a focus of the plot.

Is there any hope for the 6th season of ‘Strike’?

We must prepare ourselves to witness the adventures of Cormoran and Robin for the final time as there is no news regarding J.K. Rowling’s intention of furthering the book series for a sixth book. At least, we have confirmed four more delicious episodes of ‘Strike’ Season 5 on our way, to give us company!

Tell us in the comments whether you think J.K. Rowling must keep on adding books to the ‘Cormoran Strike’ series or the five books series is sufficient!