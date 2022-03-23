Everything About Firefly Lane Season 2: Release Date Update And More

The debut season of the original series ‘Firefly Lane’ was aired in February last year on the OTT giant Netflix. The series has received mostly positive reviews from critics and has a decent rating of 7.5 out of 10 on the rating website IMDb. It is not a big surprise that the series has a strong fanbase and these fans are quite curious to know the release date of the second season of ‘Firefly Lane’. We at DKODING are here to ensure that you get all the latest updates about season 2 of ‘Firefly Lane’.

What is ‘Firefly Lane’ about?

What can we expect from season 2 of ‘Firefly Lane’?

When will ‘Firefly Lane’ season 2 air on Netflix?

What is ‘Firefly Lane’ about?

‘Firefly Lane’ is an original drama series developed by Maggie Friedman and produced by Aaron Au for the OTT platform Netflix. The series features Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke in the lead. The series is an adaptation of the novel of the same title authored by Kristin Hannah.

‘Firefly lane’ tells the tale of two friends, Kate and Tully, who have been sharing a strong bond for thirty years, even as they reach their forties, notwithstanding their opposite personalities.

What can we expect from Season 2 of ‘Firefly Lane’?

Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane’ will return for a season 2. In May of last year, Netflix announced the series’ renewal for a second season via a video with the series’ stars.

To begin with, the new season is crucial in answering a few critical questions about where things ended in the debut season’s finale. For instance, did Johnny die? Will Kate and Tully start a new show? Not to mention, why did Kate and Tully’s fight at Bud’s funeral?

A significant portion of Hannah’s ‘Firefly Lane’ novel did not get included in the storyline of the novel’s adaptation’s first season. As a result, the new season will most likely focus on expanding on the first season’s storylines. The death of a significant character, which is the highlight of the latter half of Hannah’s novel, is one of the most important plot points that were not part of the first season, and it leads to the story of the entire sequel, titled Fly Away.

The viewers are concerned whether the makers of the show will stick to the novel or not for the plot of the second season of ‘Firefly Lane’. During an interview with EW, showrunner Maggie Friedman stated that the fun thing about the series is that we(the team behind ‘Firefly Lane’) have kept some very important moments from the novel in the series and have added moments that our writing team created. She also went on to tease the plotlines in the renewed second season. For example – Kate and Tully were in the eighth standard at the end of the first season. There is still a lot to discover about these two main characters, such as their teen and adolescent years together.

When will ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 air on Netflix?

According to GLAMOUR, the second season of the series will begin filming at the end of August 2021 and will run until April 2022. The OTT platform, Netflix, has already officially confirmed that the second season will air in 2022, but no release date was mentioned in the Netflix announcement.

Tully Hart making headlines, with a little help from the #FireflyLane art department. We're only a few weeks away from a wrap on Season 2!! pic.twitter.com/7zqJslcadw — Katherine Heigl (@KatieHeigl) March 14, 2022

Hence, it is wise to expect season 2 of ‘Firefly Lane’ to get aired sometime around this year. We’ll get back to you as soon as there is an update about the release date.

