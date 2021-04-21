Every Latest Official Information About Woke Season 2 Is Here

Many fans thought Hulu has forgotten about Lamorne Morris-led comedy ‘Woke’, but it’s not true. The platform has renewed ‘Woke’ for season 2 and it’s high time for you to collect all information regarding the upcoming series.

‘Woke’’s renewal comes just over two months after season 1 dropped in full on Sept. 9. TV Line reported that ‘Woke’s’ sophomore season will span eight episodes, just like season 1’s episode count.

‘Woke’ follows the life and work of artist Keith Knight. It stars Morris (New Girl) as Keef. Finally, on the verge of mainstream success, the cartoonist, Keef generally stay away from offering commentary on real-life issues. But, after an unexpected encounter with police violence in season 1, he gets a new outlook on the world and its injustices. Now with the help of objects like beer bottles and recycling bins, he expresses himself.

T. Murph, Blake Anderson (Workaholics) will return on ‘Woke’ Season 2 along with Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live) and Rose McIver (iZombie). They will make for the ensemble cast for the comedy series.

Hulu’s slate is full of exciting shows

In the wake of the recent ‘Castle Rock’ and ‘High Fidelity’ cancellations, the renewal of ‘Woke’ Season 2 is giving the fans a sigh of relief. Hulu’s slate also consists of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4, third seasons for ‘Shrill’, ‘Ramy’ and ‘The Orville’. Also, the back half of ‘PEN15’ Season 2, and second seasons of ‘The Great’ and ‘Love, Victor’, are on the way while ‘Helstrom’ is among the streaming service’s recent premieres.

Hulu has renewed ‘Animaniacs’ reboot for two more seasons. The series premiered on Nov. 20. Another comedy ‘Only Murders In The Building’ (starring Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez), and the true-crime drama ‘The Girl From Plainville’ (starring Elle Fanning) are renewed to make for an exciting catalogue. The opioid crisis drama ‘Dopesick’, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ (starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy) and a series adaptation of ‘Rodham’ are also on the list. ‘Rodham’ imagines a world where the former FLOTUS never married Bill Clinton.

Check the latest updates regarding ‘Woke’ and other series on Dkoding.in and share your views on ‘Woke’s’ pickup in the comments section below.