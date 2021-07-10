Here’s Every Detail From Dexter Reboot You Are Craving For

Finally, after eight years, the famous blood spatter specialist Dexter Morgan is returning! Here are all the details we know about the much-awaited ‘Dexter’ reboot.

The American television drama ‘Dexter‘ premiered on Showtime in 2006. It came to an end on 22nd September 2013 after completing eight seasons. The show revolved around the life of Dexter Morgan, who works in the Miami Metro Police Department as a blood-spatter analyst. Dexter leads a dual life by hunting and killing murderers who have managed to escape. ‘Dexter’ quickly became one of the most popular television shows. It earned Michael C. Hall two Golden Globes for his performance.

IS SHOWTIME FINALLY REVIVING ‘DEXTER’?

At the end of 2020, Showtime announced the revival of its famous thriller series, ‘Dexter’. The cable has revealed that the reboot will bring back the titular serial killer, Michael C. Hall, as Dexter Morgan. The actor had earlier shared that there was a possibility of him reprising the character. For many years, the ‘Dexter’ reboot was in discussions with the CEO of Showtime Networks, David Nevins. Back in 2015, he shared that ‘Dexter’ was the only show he could ever think of reviving.

The Co-President of Entertainment at Showtime, Gary Levine, recently shared the reboot news. He acknowledged ‘Dexter’ as a special series for both its millions of fans and for Showtime. The show had helped put Showtime on the map several years ago.

He further added that the network would only revisit its unique character if they could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. In the end, he gladly announced that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall had found it and could not wait to show it to the world.

Every detail of ‘Dexter’ reboot you are craving for

Phillips was the writer, executive producer, and showrunner of ‘Dexter’ from season 1 to 4. But he was brought back as a consultant for season 5. Showtime will produce the ‘Dexter’ reboot and it will be executive produced by Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, Scott Reynolds, and John Goldwyn.

It will be a ten-episode limited series that will release in the fall of 2021. The cast and crew have already begun filming the hit series.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE ‘DEXTER’ REBOOT?

At the end of season 8, Dexter was presumed dead after his boat got overturned in the hurricane. In the final moments, we found out that Dexter was alive. He was living a solitary life working as a lumberjack in Oregon. The finale was highly controversial and left many disappointed.

Clyde Phillips told TV Insider that “Dexter always has what we call the dark passenger living inside him. He is more grounded than he has ever been, but that dark passenger is a voice he cannot deny. This is Dexter. People are going to die”.

While speaking on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast, Philips further shared that they will get to start from scratch. They do not want the ninth season of ‘Dexter’. Instead, the show will reflect on what happened ten years after Dexter Morgan went missing. The reboot will focus on Dexter living under a different name away from Miami. What happened at the end of season 8 was the truth. It will not get depicted in the form of a dream. It also means that Jennifer Carpenter’s character Debra Morgan will still be dead. Currently, there has been no information if Carpenter would feature in some flashback scenes or not.

He further added:

“In so far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It is a great opportunity to write a second finale for our show, and Showtime was very gracious about that.”

‘DEXTER’ REBOOT CAST DETAILS

Apart from Michael C. Hall, ‘Lovecraft Country’s’ Jamie Chung and Oscar Wahlberg, who was part of 2018’s ‘Slender Man’, will be joining the cast. Jamie will play the role of Molly, a famous crime podcaster from Los Angeles, whereas Oscar will play Zach, the captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. The cast will also include Julia Jones as the town’s chief of police, Angela Bishop. Alano Miller as sergeant and high school wrestling coach, Logan. Clancy Brown will play the role of the villain, Kurt Caldwell. The ‘Dexter’ reboot will also include David Magidoff as Teddy, Jack Alcott as Randall and Michael Cyril Creighton as Fred Jr.