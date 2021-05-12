Everwood Season 5: There’s A Real Shot It Could Come Back

According to the creator of the series, ‘Everwood’ Season 5 has a real chance of returning to television!

Everwood is a drama series created by Emmy-winning screenwriter Greg Berlanti. The series aired on The WB between September 2002 and June 2006 with four seasons spanning 89 episodes. Also known as ‘Our New Life in Everwood in the United Kingdom’, the series was regarded for its bittersweet nostalgic themes.

‘Everwood’ had a stellar cast with the likes of Gregory Smith, Vivien Cardone, Emily VanCamp, Chris Pratt, and Debra Mooney among others. A profound drama from the early 2000s, ‘Everwood’ featured strong writing and the ensemble cast only added to it.

Fans were extremely disappointed when the show was cancelled since ‘Everwood’ Season 5 had been highly anticipated. In 2018, writer Greg Berlanti confirmed that he believed the show had a “real shot” at returning for season 5. Keep reading to find out all there is to know about the ‘Everwood’ revival!

The series began with the arrival of actor Treat Williams aka Dr Andrew “Andy” Brown. A world-renowned surgeon from Manhattan, Dr Andrew’s life changes forever after his wife passes away. He abandons his glamorous life in Manhattan and his position as a top hospital surgeon to move to an idyllic small town.

He moves to Everwood, a Colorado-based town with his kids Delia and Ephram. He settles in the town after remembering his late wife’s attachment to it. The show focuses on their new life, adjusting to a small town and their relationships with friends and special people.

Other storylines include dealing with the death of a parent, and the ever-growing bond between Andy and his son. ‘Everwood’ is a quality drama series and fostered the talents of amazing young actors including Marvel superstar Chris Pratt! It’s a down to earth story rooted in realism and doesn’t ask for attention with twists-and-turns or a scandalous plot.

As per online reports, ‘Everwood’ Season 5 was cancelled majorly due to the formation of The CW. WB and UPN merged to create the network in 2006, and it, unfortunately, didn’t have enough room to accommodate ‘Everwood’.

The CW had to choose between ‘Everwood’, ‘7th Heaven’ and a new drama series ‘Runaway’. The executives decided to go ahead with ‘7th Heaven’ and “TV Guide” reported the reason to be that “they didn’t want all returning dramas”. ‘Everwood’ had a viewer average of 4 million viewers as opposed to ‘7th Heaven’s’ 7 million.

In a world of reboots and revivals, it isn’t unlikely that ‘Everwood’ will get a reboot, but it depends. The CW has recently been working on top-notch shows such as ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Superman and Lois’. Greg Berlanti has worked on over 10 television series for the network so it wouldn’t be impossible entirely! Scroll to hear what Greg Berlanti and former cast member Emily VanCamp have to say.

There have been a significant number of reboots, revivals, and reunions in recent times! Although Netflix’s ‘Gilmore Girls’ revival kickstarted the trend, there are many others including the ‘Gossip Girl’ remake in the works. The only difference is that ‘Everwood’ has some sense of closure at the end of season 4. So do fans need a revival?

It wouldn’t be surprising for ‘Everwood’ to receive a revival, especially after what the creator has to say.

“I think it’s about schedules and finances and budget, and if we can get a budget to a [workable] place, I think that there’s a real shot that could come back”, he told “Variety”.

He added, “I think we just have to figure out what would be the best way to do it. But there’s nothing firm in place yet”.

The show’s leading lady also shared some words on ‘Everwood’ Season 5. In conversation with the “TVLine Podcast“, she confirmed hearing “whispers” about a future revival. VanCamp also expressed her desire to work on the project.

She said: “If it were to happen there’s a big possibility I would do it. We’ll see.”

There hasn’t been any other news surrounding the release of ‘Everwood’ Season 5, but in the time of reboots, we’d believe in never say never!

Do you want to see ‘Everwood’ Season 5 become a reality? Let us know in the comments section!