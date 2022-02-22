Latest Official Update On The Cast And Release Date Of Euphoria Season 3

Here is everything you need to know about season 3 of ‘Euphoria’.

Ever since the release of season 2 of ‘Euphoria’, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the show. You open Instagram, and you will find your feed flooded with ‘Euphoria’ memes and posts. And despite all the controversies and negative reviews about ‘Euphoria’, the popularity of the show only keeps on increasing. Now that season 2 is nearing its end, fans have been wondering if there will be season 3? And if yes, will we see more of Rue, Nate, Lexi, Maddy, and Cassie? Or some of them will bid us goodbye. If you also have similar questions in mind, then keep scrolling to find out more about ‘Euphoria’ Season 3.

Highlights —

What is ‘Euphoria’ about?

‘Euphoria’ Season 3

What is the plotline of ‘Euphoria’?

Created and written by Sam Levinson, the HBO series ‘Euphoria’ is an American teenage drama series. It is loosely based on Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin’s Israeli television drama of the same name. In the series, a group of high school teenagers explore identity, trauma, drugs, friendships, love, and sex.

Video Credits: Recap & Chill

The cast includes Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Austin Abrams, and Dominic Fike, alongside Zendaya, who also serves as the series’ narrator.

More From DKODING: How Will Euphoria End For Rue? Here’s What Zendaya Has To Say!

Will there be ‘Euphoria’ Season 3?

It is happening!! Get ready to bring on more bling as ‘Euphoria’ is very much coming back for season 3.

Will there be ‘Euphoria’ Season 3?

The Emmy-winning drama was renewed for a second season by HBO on Friday, February 4. This isn’t exactly surprising news, given how the series becomes the buzz of the internet with each new episode. If what the fan beliefs about Cassie being pregnant with Nate’s child are true, that drama alone could last ten more seasons. According to HBO, the season two premiere was the most-watched episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max, with over 14 million viewers, according to a press release.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, in a statement, said, “Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart”. He further said, “We couldn’t be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season 3”.

More From DKODING: The Much-Awaited Euphoria Special Episodes Are Finally Here

Video Credits: TeleFlix

As of now HBO hasn’t said when filming for the third season will begin but keep visiting Dkoding to learn more. Meanwhile, get ready for the season two finale, which will air on Sunday, February 27.

The cast of ‘Euphoria’ Season 3?

Video Credits: Fan Love

Given that Sam Levinson created, wrote, directed, and executive-produced the first two seasons, it’s safe to assume he’ll be back to helm the third. The cast, on the other hand, is still up in the air. However, since Zendaya is one of the executive producers, the fan theory of her dying of overdoes doesn’t seem very realistic.

Have you watched season 2 of ‘Euphoria’ yet? If yes, what are your views on the same?

Frequently asked questions

1 /4

Is ‘Euphoria’ season 3 happening?

Yes, HBO has renewed the show for next season

2 /4

When is the season 2 finale?

February 27 is the day when the finale episode will be released

3 /4

Has the filming for season 3 started?

As of now, HBO hasn’t said anything about filming

4 /4

Who will return for season 3?

The cast for season 3 remains up in the air

Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.