Eugene Levy From Schitt’s Creek Almost Starred In The West Wing

The seasoned actor came just short of snagging an iconic role in the cult drama series.

What with the many awards in its kitty (and still counting), ‘Schitt’s Creek’ has been catapulted to global acclaim. While most of its cast will now be most known to us as having starred in the show, some of them have established themselves in the industry for much, much more.

Take Eugene Levy for example. Eugene Levy on ‘Schitt’s Creek’ played the good-hearted but often flustered Johnny Rose, but the actor is quite a distinguished name in the entertainment industry, in both TV and film. The seasoned actor is highly esteemed now, especially in the comedy genre. But did you know that were the stars differently aligned the actor would have bagged another iconic role in another iconic TV series?

Eugene Levy almost snagged the role of Toby

Eugene Levy was seriously considered for the role of Toby Ziegler in the cult classic drama series, ‘The West Wing’.

‘The West Wing’ premiered in 1999 and focused on the inner functioning of the federal government and all the people related to making it work smoothly, or not. It was quite a serious drama, and a serious role, and totally different from ‘Schitt’s Creek’.

Eugene Levy almost snagged the role of Toby in The West Wing

Eugene Levy in ‘The West Wing’ was supposed to play the role of Toby, the acting Communications Director for the President.

The creator Aaron Sorkin even said that Levy was so good that he almost landed the role! But it wasn’t meant to be, and the role ultimately went to Richard Schiff.

How Levy went on to create and star in ‘Schitt’s Creek’

While the actor didn’t ultimately land the role, he did move on to play a string of comedic characters, and even starred in cult films such as ‘American Pie’. Levy also starred in a few comedic shows alongside Catherine O’Hara, who plays Moira Rose in ‘Schitt’s Creek’.

With ‘Schitt’s Creek’, the actor not only stars in it but is also a co-creator of the show itself alongside his son Dan Levy who also plays his reel life son on the show. The show is both a critic and fan favourite, and seems to be winning every award there is!

Today, Eugene Levy seems to be an inspirational figure, continuing to do good work, and not thinking of retirement even though he has certainly reached the age, just because his loves what he’s doing, so much!