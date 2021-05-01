Escape To The Chateau Season 8: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Will there be another season of ‘Escape to the Chateau’? Let’s find out.

After the release of 7 entertaining seasons, fans have been pretty eager to hear news about season 8. And, why wouldn’t they be? The original and unique storyline, and the inspirational message that the show has imparted, surely makes it one of the most promising series of all time. Now, it has been months since last season aired, will fans get to season 8 on their screens?

Highlights —

What is the show about?

Will there be season 8 of ‘Escape to the Chateau?

What is the plotline of ‘Escape to the Chateau’?

A British documentary series, ‘Escape to the Chateau’, revolves around the life of the couple -Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree – who move into a new mansion, Château de la Motte-Husson in France. Throughout the series, we see the couple trying to find a balance between their personal and professional life, as they aim to expand their business.

The plotline of ‘Escape to the Chateau’

Is season 8 happening?

To all the ‘Escape to the Chateau’ fans out there, unfortunately, there is no news about the possible renewal of the series. But, you don’t need to be disappointed just yet, as there is no news about the cancellation of the series either. So, keep your fingers crossed and keep hoping for the best.

Related: Chicken Girls Season 8 To Be Back With A Bang

What do the critics and the audience have to say about the show?

Well, just like how we were thrown over the roof, the critics have a lot of positive feedback for ‘Escape to the Chateau’. “We really appreciated being able to escape to the Chateau (sorry) during a holiday vacation where we barely left our apartment”, said a review in “Polygon”.

Video Credits: This Morning

One of the viewers couldn’t stop themselves from praising the show, “This is an awesome show! You could see how Angel could hear the castle asking for her help to bring it back to life. A must see!! I hope the filming continues with this family”. While others were all praises for Dick and Angel. “We’re all about transforming your home for less at Terry’s so we absolutely love this show! The inspiration that Angel and Dick give to ordinary homeowners (as well as mansion dwellers), shows, without a doubt, that you can still have a unique and even stunning home that accurately reflects your own personal signature style, even on a limited budget – and even if it’s not a chateau.”

Have you watched ‘Escape to the Chateau’ yet? If yes, what do you like the most about the show? Let us know in the comments below.