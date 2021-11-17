Epix’s Chapelwaite Season 2: Release Date Update And More

Loved watching the Stephen King-inspired ‘Chapelwaite’ Season 1? Here is all you should know about a possible season 2!

‘Chapelwaite’, written by Jason and Peter Filardi, is a horror series that follows Charles Boone, a middle-aged man, and his children aboard their ship. He promised his wife that after she died, he would return their three children to the farm. But if he did that, he would go insane. Nonetheless, he returned to the family estate. The show had a 7.5 rating on IMDB, with rotten tomatoes accounting for 62% of total ratings.

‘Chapelwaite’ Season 1 recap

The ‘Chapelwaite’ TV series, which airs on the EPIX cable channel, is based on Stephen King’s short novel “Jerusalem’s Lot”. The show, which is full of suspense and drama, was inspired by Stephen King’s short novella Jerusalem’s Lot. Like most of King’s stories, ‘Chapelwaite’ is terrifying. If you are a fan who has already seen the first season, you are probably looking forward to the next one.

Set in the 1850s, the first season of ‘Chapelwaite’ follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody). He is the father of three children: Honor (Jennifer Ens), Loa (Sirena Gulamgaus), and Tane (Ian Ho). After his wife drowns at sea, Boone moves his family to his ancestral home in Preacher’s Corner. It is not long until Boone gets forced to confront the dark mysteries of his family’s past.

Rebecca Morgan (Emily Hampshire), an ambitious young writer, finds her writer’s block lifted when the Boone family arrives in town. She applies to be the governess of the Boone family. Her motivation for applying is so that she can write about them. She will not only write the next great Gothic novel, but she will also solve a mystery that has haunted her own family for years.

‘Chapelwaite’ Season 2 updates

‘Chapelwaite’ premiered on 22nd August 2021, in which each episode of the show had a unique and different title. The production of ‘Chapelwaite’ began in April 2020. It took place in Halifax, Nova Scotia. However, season 1 of ‘Chapelwaite’ got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later, it got scheduled to begin on 5th July 2020, in Halifax.

The producers have not specified whether or not the show will get renewed. Hence, the only thing we can do is wait for any additional statement.

Fans of ‘Chapelwaite’ should know that the horror series is based on Stephen King’s hauntingly dramatic and unsettling short tale, “Night Shift”. The complete story of ‘Chapelwaite’ has been told throughout the ten episodes, leaving no room for more content to get featured in the series. Hence, we will have to wait for any announcement for another season.

Will Charles Boone return in season 2 of ‘Chapelwaite’

In the final episode of season 1 of ‘Chapelwaite’, Charles Boone asks his daughter Loa to convert him. He asks her to do that so he can protect the ‘Book of Worms’ and keep it from entering the undead territory. He sails away to a distant location with the book after becoming a blood-sucking vampire in the hopes of breaking the curse.

As a result, it is clear that the conclusion of season 1 of this fascinating drama ties up all unanswered questions, implying that the storyline is complete. Furthermore, it is not rare for a Stephen King story or novel to get adapted into a limited series like ‘Chapelwaite’. As a result, the second season of ‘Chapelwaite’ is unlikely to be produced. Fans of the author’s work can catch up on other adaptations, such as those listed above. More derivations of his classic works, such as ‘In the Tall Grass’, ‘1922’, and ‘Gerald’s Game’, can also be found on Netflix.

Peter Filardi has previously worked on adaptations of ‘Salem’s Lot’ and ‘Nightmares and Dreamscapes’. In terms of the future, the filmmaker has not started thinking about new King projects just yet. In a recent interview, he shared: “There are some, there are certainly some stories from his past, his history that I have always loved and liked, but boy, he is churning out new stuff all the time that is so equally compelling.”

We can undoubtedly expect Peter Filardi to work on many Stephen Hawking novels, but we will have to wait for an announcement on season 2 of ‘Chapelwaite’.