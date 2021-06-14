Is ‘Entourage’ all set to return for season 9?

After a gap of almost 10 years, we clear the speculations surrounding season 9 of ‘Entourage’.

The popular sitcom from the 90’s ‘Entourage’ traverses the life of a modern-day actor who brings his half brother, manager, and friend along with him. While looking at their hilarious tales, the show gives an insight into the fast-paced showbiz life and how difficult is it to procure love and success in this field of entertainment.

SEASON 8 OF ‘ENTOURAGE’ WAS ITS FINAL GOODBYE TO ITS FANS

July 2004 was the time when ‘Entourage’ first aired on HBO for the very first time. Set around the story of a young group of friends navigating life in Hollywood, the show made a home in the hearts of thousands of fans as it allowed them to look at Hollywood life through the eyes of the boys. It’s been almost 10 years since season 8 aired on the television, followed by the movie ‘Entourage’ which hit the theatres in 2015.

Although it is very unlikely that the cast will reunite again for season 9, the creator Doug Ellin upheld his end of the bargain. When the show was ending, Doug had indicated the possibility of a movie, which later did become a reality. So in case you haven’t seen the movie, season 9 is basically released on the big screens!

WHAT IS THE CAST UP TO THESE DAYS?

While the star-studded cast involving Adrian Grenier, Jeremy Piven, Jerry Ferrara, Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon, Perrey Reeves, and Rex Lee might not have been seen together they have some interesting projects coming up individually, which fans will be delighted to hear about. Adrian is currently working on a Netflix series called ‘Clickbait’.

The official dates of the show have not been released yet. Jeremy Piven was recently seen on the big screen in ‘Last Call’ which has performed fairly at the box office and Jerry Ferrara’s latest movie ‘Dating and New York’ is in the post-production stage.

Let us know if you want ‘Entourage’ to release season 9 as well. Drop your comments in the box below.