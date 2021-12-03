Emma Corrin’s Next TV Show Beats The Crown

Emma Corrin set new standards of acting in television with her portrayal of Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’. But her next project spells out that the actress is onto even bigger things than dealing with royalty.

When the first glimpses of Emma Corrin’s as Princess Diana for ‘The Crown‘ blessed the Internet, it sent the world into a frenzy as the actress shared an uncanny resemblance with the late British royal. Not to forget, besides the appearance, the actress inhabited Lady Di’s accent, mannerisms and body language to the bone in the show. However, Emma Corrin is now looking to revamp her career after ‘The Crown’ and is pursuing a fresh acting trajectory with her next big TV role.

SAYING GOODBYE TO POSH

While Emma Corrin played the role of Princess Diana from age 16 to 28 in Season 4 of ‘The Crown’, she will not be returning for the upcoming seasons and will instead be succeeded by Elizabeth Debicki. Corrin revealed that while she “loved” the arc of portraying the evolution of Diana from a girl to a woman, she also feels “quite pleased to move on”. Corrin never intended on staying longer than one season out of the apprehension that she could start getting stereotyped into only one kind of role since the industry, as per her, “loves to pigeonhole” artists.

Corrin shared her impulse to keep evolving as an actor and venture into unique roles: “The sooner I can move away from doing posh English, the better, even though that’s what I am.” After finishing ‘The Crown’, Emma Corrin wants to explore different roles that give her space to unleash her potential. The actress shared that she would love to do a “gritty, independent film” wherein she gets the opportunity to have “an outrageous accent, and red flowing hair”.

It is only natural that Corrin feels this way and desires to let go of the posh British personality since playing a certain kind of character repeatedly can dampen the artistic instincts of any actor. The actress is also playing a heavily classic British role in Netflix‘s ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ alongside Jack O’Connell. Hence, the actress is trying her best to be herself, break conventions, pursue the roles that suit her preferences and resist, just like Princess Diana, “changing anything about (herself) for the satisfaction of other people”. The next big TV role that Emma Corrin is pursuing will assist her in doing just that.

A NEW START

Emma Corrin is stepping into a brand new phase of her professional life by taking on a role that she has never played before. FX is creating a new limited series titled ‘Retreat’ and Corrin will be leading it. The story of the series follows the journey of 12 characters who have come together at a retreat arranged by a reclusive billionaire in a secluded yet charming location. Corrin is playing the role of one of the guests named Darby Hart, an amateur Gen-Z detective.

If there is a detective in the story, then there is bound to be a crime, too. Sure enough, the plot of the story involves one of the guests being killed at the retreat. Corrin’s Darby takes it upon herself to investigate it and prevent more killings. The show is perceived as a “radical conceptualization of the whodunit”. It feels like a crossover between ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’, two of the biggest hits on television this year.

It will be lovely to see what Emma Corrin brings next to the table after ‘The Crown’ in her big, leading role. Fans can expect to see her try hard to solve the murder as Detective Darby, commit blunders, pick herself up and somehow succeed. The most fascinating part of the role is that it is uncharted territory for Corrin and it will therefore be more delightful for her fans to witness her dabbling in something new. The Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress has a long way to go and this is just the beginning of her exciting rise to the top.

How excited are you to see Emma Corrin in FX’s ‘Retreat’? Comment below!