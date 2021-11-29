Emma Corrin’s next TV show is bigger than ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin is just stepping out of her award-winning role as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’. But, it appears that the tinsel town has bigger things in store for her yet. Her new feature for FX is supposed to be one of the channel’s biggest bets on the future.

When an unassuming and very young Emma Corrin entered the sets of ‘The Crown’, she might not have been considered a threat. She was not well-known, and she was cast beside the Oscar-winning Olivia Coleman and a series of other famous actors and actresses.

Highlights —

Emma Corrin’s career

As Princess Diana

The next big thing?

But, who was she before she was the Princess of Wales?

The Career

Emma started in unassuming roles. Her first role was in 2017 when she acted in a film called ‘Cesare’. She also appeared in an ITV drama ‘Grantchester’ where she played a bit role in an episode. Later, with some credits behind her, she played a small part in ‘Pennyworth’ a DC spinoff documenting the life of Batman’s butler, Alfred.

Her film career has also been concise, with a role beside Keira Knightley and Keeley Hawes in ‘Misbehavior’ being the only highlight. Emma Corrin, after ‘The Crown’, has been cast beside Harry Styles in the Amazon production, ‘My Policeman’.

Video Credits: British GQ

Produced by Greg Berlanti and based on an acclaimed novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, the film is supposed to launch her into the big leagues in Hollywood.

But, before she was going to the big leagues and being asked for autographs at every event, she had to get her big break. And it came after an arduous set of casting calls for the Princess of Wales.

Related: The Crown: Everything You Need To Know About The Tragic Life Of Princess Margaret!

Princess Diana

When Emma Corrin was listed in the 2020 “Hollywood Reporter” list of “Next-Gen Talent”, she was asked when she knew of her success. She said, “A friend recently sent me a photo of a huge billboard going up outside her flat for ‘The Crown’ with me, Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson on it, and I just couldn’t believe it. I feel like that was a huge moment”.

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

It was not a surprise that she was so excited. She had told “Elle”, “I live in a flat with my three best mates from university, none of whom are actors. It keeps you grounded. I never want to get lost in it”.

Coming from an unassuming life and breaking into the role of Princess Diana was a huge break. She documented her casting process in an in-depth interview with Olivia Coleman. She said that the casting process was gruelling. She was asked in during the audition as a stand-in for the princess. The producers had clarified that they needed her to play the role during the casting process to understand the chemistry of Josh O’ Connor.

But, while she acted out her scene with Josh, something changed. She says that the director was so marvelled by her performance that he got on one knee and asked her to portray the role beside Josh.

Video Credits: Still Watching Netflix

The marvellous twist of fate kept paying off. She bagged a Golden Globe, a SAG, and a Critic’s Choice awards for portraying the princess. Commenting on her famous turn, she said, “Those moments still feel very strange. So maybe it will never really sink in. And that’s maybe quite a good thing because it could be very overwhelming”.

Related: The Crown: Why Does Emma Corrin Not Like The Style Of Princess Diana?

So, what’s next for the newcomer actress?

What’s next

Emma Corrin’s next significant TV role would be for FX. She would be headlining ‘Retreat’. The drama has been promoted as a new-age crime story focusing on Gen Z. Emma Corrin would be playing the main detective in the project.

FX has an illustrated past in bringing together projects like ‘The Americans’, ‘Fargo’, and ‘Archer’. With crime shows like ‘Fargo’ and ‘The Shield’ under their umbrella, the TV show promises to be an excellent portrayal.

Video Credits: Access

The story would focus on the new-gen and would portray different types of detective stories. So, Emma Corrin as a non-binary queer actress would be an excellent addition to the project.

The story promises to be excellent, with big names behind the show. The whodunit would follow 12 guests in a remote location brought together by a reclusive billionaire.