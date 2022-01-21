Emily in Paris has found its own Samantha Jones in Lucas Bravo

The hit Netflix series, ‘Emily in Paris’, shares some striking similarities with the iconic ‘Sex and the City’. Actor Lucas Bravo, who plays the role of Gabriel, recently revealed why he believes he is Samantha Jones.

Emily Cooper gets chosen to move overseas and become the American representative overseas after the American marketing company she works for acquires Savoir, a top-tier marketing firm in Paris because her boss is pregnant. Despite her eagerness to join the team, Emily is unfamiliar with the French language and customs. A major character of ‘Emily in Paris’ includes Gabriel, Emily’s downstairs neighbour who works as a local chef but aspires to open his own restaurant. He is also Emily’s first friend in Paris.

Did you know Lucas Bravo used to be a sous chef in a restaurant a few years ago?

Lucas Bravo drew inspiration from a ‘Sex and the City’ character

Lucas Bravo calls himself a Samantha Jones admirer

Who does Gabriel end up with at the end of ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2?

Lucas Bravo, like his character, is French. He was born in the south of France and now resides in Paris, though he also visits California. After appearing in the French films ‘Smart Ass’ and ‘L’Equipe’, ‘Emily in Paris’ is Bravo’s first major American project.

‘Emily in Paris’ is the byproduct of ‘Sex and the City’ creator Darren Star. It is already drawing comparisons to the classic HBO series. Bravo, it turns out, drew inspiration for his role as Gabriel from ‘Sex and the City’.

He revealed that he grew up watching ‘Sex and the City’. Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett) was his favourite character because Gabriel is also crafty and down to earth. Aiden had inspired him. Fans will have to wait and see if the end of Gabriel’s story will be similar to the end of Aidan’s.

During an interview, the actor got asked which of Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha he would choose. The actor, a big fan of ‘Sex and the City’, replied, “It is really difficult to say because they complement each other, you know? And I think I watched the show about 12 times, with a different favourite character each time. I remember loving Charlotte the first time I saw it, and then I grew up a little and watched it again, and I was completely obsessed with Samantha”.

He thought the character was a lot of fun, and Kim Cattrall is such a good actress that it is difficult to go for it as much as she does. He also thought it was difficult to film so many sex scenes. But in the end, everything was so natural that Bravo adored it. Samantha would be his favourite if he had to pick one because he thought she was the best in terms of entertainment and performance.

In earlier episodes, Emily desired to maintain a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend Doug (Roe Hartrampf). Her relationship ends soon after she relocates because her boyfriend refuses to leave Chicago to visit her in Paris. Things become complicated when Emily falls in love with Gabriel. She soon learns that her attractive next-door neighbour is in a relationship with Camille.

During the first season, Gabriel decides to relocate to Normandy and open a restaurant because his restaurant in Paris is suffering financially. Camille tries several times to persuade him to accept her family’s offer to cover the restaurant’s expenses, but he is adamant about leaving. When Gabriel is about to leave, he and Emily give in to their desires and have sex before saying their final goodbyes. However, to Emily’s surprise, Gabriel does not have to leave Paris because Antoine offers to invest in his restaurant.

Did you know during filming, Lily Collins spent four months in Paris living as a local?

Emily spends much of the second season running around the city trying to clean up the mess she made at the end of the first season. She is obsessed with reuniting Gabriel and Camille. Emily’s marketing skills assist Gabriel in spreading the word. She also begins dating Alfie, a new British suitor. In the final episode, Emily is about to confess her true feelings for Gabriel, but he is now back with Camille.