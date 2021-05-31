TV & WEB

Ellen’s Toxic Show Just Destroyed Her Hollywood Career!!

Ellen’s toxic show just destroyed her Hollywood career!!
DKODING Studio
Ben Mukherji

Wordsmith by profession | Thinker by choice. Can be found most days by the couch, his natural habitat, with a cold beer in hand, the best ( and only way ) he can Netflix & chill. Enjoys dreaming up alternate endings to his favorite movies and weaving together words to satiate an unending curiosity for expression. TL:DR : Ben loves his couch, beer, movies & writing.

Previous Article
Solos Season 2: Here's Everything We Know So Far
No Newer Articles