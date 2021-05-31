Ellen’s toxic show just destroyed her Hollywood career!!

Amid allegations of sexual misconduct & toxic work culture, Ellen’s TV career may finally be over.

One of the most controversial stories circulating on mainstream media was of the events that unfolded behind the scenes at ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’. Amid massive reports of toxic work culture, discrimination, and sexual harassment by both employees and participants of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, the future prospects of the show and its host looks bleak. Could this imply that Ellen’s career is over? – Let’s DKODE it.

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ went into a hiatus during 2020 before the outbreak of the global pandemic; however, cracks were already starting to show by then.

The initial incidents occurred on March 20th 2020 with some Twitter folk alleging bad experiences with Ellen.

Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! 😊❤️



She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive



Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) March 20, 2020

Comedian Kevin Porter shared the tweet above and asked others to share similar negative experiences of working with Ellen.

Numerous people responded to Kevin’s tweet and listed an array of complaints about Ellen, ranging from:

1) How she never looks at anyone in the eye.

2) How she’d randomly select a different person to hate on any given day.

3) There was also a complaint of her trying to fire an employee for wearing chipped nail polish while serving food. (As far as complaints go, that’s a new one).

April – July: A timeline of events

Ellen’s crew was outraged by their treatment during the pandemic. The crew members were reportedly asked to accept major pay reductions.

During the Black Lives Matter movement, while a plethora of Hollywood celebrities displayed their support for the Black community, critics believed Ellen’s stance on BLM was vague & ambiguous and thereby ineffective.

Ellen’s toxic show just destroyed her Hollywood career!!

The contentious issue was regarding a now-deleted tweet by Ellen which saw her referring to the Black populous as ‘people of colour’.

This sentiment blew up even further amid allegations of a toxic & racist workplace environment at ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

The complaints by staffers ranged from a Black employee describing racist treatment by the management to others claiming they were fired after taking medical leave or personal days to attend family funerals and other exigencies.

Perhaps the final nail on the coffin was the serious allegations of sexual misconduct by ex-staffers on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

Entertainment & news company BuzzFeed reportedly published testimonials from 36 unnamed former employees alleging a variety of incidents such as “harassment, sexual misconduct, and assault from top producers”.

A Black woman who used to work on the show told me she experienced racist comments & actions during her time there. She said she was reprimanded for her objections to the term “spirit animal,” asking for a raise, & suggesting employees receive diversity and inclusion training. — Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) July 17, 2020

The ex-staffers explicitly named the following culprits –

Head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman Executive producer Ed Glavin Co-executive producer Jonathan Norman

They were blamed for a series of inappropriate workplace behaviour.

The buck didn’t stop with them, however, as public consensus was that, Ellen, being the host of the show was indirectly responsible for allowing such an environment to continue unchecked.

Ellen’s response

During the course of these events, Ellen & her public relations team tried a number of strategies to combat the downward spiral of negative public opinion.

On July 30th 2020, Ellen attempted to address the allegations of a toxic workplace environment through a letter to the staff.

Ellen DeGeneres used her opening monologue of the new season of her daytime talk show to addressed allegations of a toxic work environment, apologizing for things “that never should have happened.” https://t.co/uyudsNe2V4 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 21, 2020

Ellen apologized for the negative experiences faced by her employees and promised that: “Things will now change”.

However, it was met with mixed reaction by the Twitter community.

She acted good enough to convince the public for years she’s not horrible why would we be fooled by this new act? pic.twitter.com/C2MkjQ4DsH — Darryl Mansel. The Seed. (@Seedalicious) July 30, 2020

On August 17th 2020, Ellen issued a second apology to her staff through an emotional zoom meeting where she appeared repentant and holding back tears.

It was learnt that the main culprits identified by the employees, i.e. Leman, Glavin & Norman would be departing the show.

Is Ellen’s career over?

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ will officially come to an end in 2022 after its 19th season.

Ellen has maintained that the show wasn’t cancelled and that she herself planned on quitting after the end of the 3-year contract she signed during the 16th season.

Doing this show has been the ride of my life. pic.twitter.com/Mytkjxj4xa — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 21, 2019

Critics speculate there may be more to it. However, this signifies that Ellen’s career as a TV host will be over by 2022.

Public reaction

Twitter is apparently divided over the news of the long-running show ending next year. Some are unhappy about the news. They believe Ellen’s talk show career being destroyed was unjustified.

Even if you love or hate Ellen DeGeneres, she broke barriers, donated millions, had a genuinely positive show in terms of subject matter (which is EXTREMELY rare), and it did make history in more ways than one. It gave me along with countless other people reasons to smile. — Jacklyn Krol (@JacklynKrol) May 12, 2021

However, in stark contrast, the man who got the ball rolling on the whole controversy, Kevin Porter was apparently in good spirits about the news.

For all intents and purpose, it seems that next year will mark the end of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’. Currently, there are rumours that Kelly Clarkson, Tiffany Hadish or even Reese Witherspoon may replace what’s now become the remnant of Ellen’s destroyed career. Until further announcements are made, casting remains speculative for now.