Goodbye Eleven! Millie Bobby Brown To Die In Stranger Things 4

As Netflix’s famous horror fiction drama series completes its third season and gets renewed for season 4, fans have been curious about the addition of new characters in the fourth season or whether any of the original star cast dies.

One of Netflix’s worldwide famous shows and a fan-favourite, ‘Stranger Things’ fourth season is on its way, and fans are looking forward to bingeing their favourite show whenever it gets released in the future. Amidst the making of the fourth instalment of the show comes rather sad news for the fans, Millie Bobby Brown who plays the character Eleven, and the showrunners have hinted at and somewhat confirmed that Eleven dies in the fourth season of the show.

When Will the Fourth Season Air?

Netflix has been teasing fans with the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ for quite some time now. A series of teasers have been released in the last couple of months on YouTube by Netflix like one with the title “Welcome to California”. Besides putting the teasers out there, the makers even decided to reveal the title of the first episode of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 in front of the fans. The first episode of the fourth season is titled, “Chapter One: Hellfire Club”.

When will the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ be released?

The characters have surely come a long way since the first episode of the show was aired back in 2016. As of now, the makers of the show have not yet announced a release date for the fourth season. According to some reports, a quarter of the series is set to be released in the middle of the upcoming year, 2022 in July or August.

Which Major Characters Will Die in the fourth season?

The show’s makers and teasers have revealed that Hopper is alive. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the show, hinted to fans that someone else might leave us, at the end of the show’s fourth season. But who will be the one to say goodbye? That’s the greatest mystery for us. Hopper is alive, but we all know he has already done his part after he sacrificed himself to save others. Will he risk his life again for his loved ones in the fourth season?

This is not just it; some new characters will be added in the fourth season of the game. Twelve new characters will definitely be appearing in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, confirmed the makers of the show. The fourth season has all our hopes up. All the incomplete stories that made us watch this thing for this long, the gaps that got us confused now and then, will fill hopefully.