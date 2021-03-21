Dylan Marshall: The Only Character Apart From Extended Family In Every Season Of Modern Family

Dylan Marshall aka Reid Ewing is the only character outside the crazy extended family who appears in every season of ‘Modern Family’!

The Emmy-winning mockumentary family sitcom was created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan while sharing stories of their own “modern families”. The show employed an ensemble cast and like ‘The Office’, the characters frequently spoke to the cameras in confessional interviews.

Highlights —

Viewers met Dylan Marshall in the first episode itself

Dylan wasn’t Haley’s only love interest in ‘Modern Family’

The best guest stars on ‘Modern Family’

The series ran on ABC for eleven seasons, between September 2009 and April 2020. It followed the lives of three diverse families living in suburban Los Angeles, all linked by patriarch Jay Pritchett.

There’s only 1 ‘Modern Family’ character outside of the family who appears in every season

Majority of the cast members remain unchanged throughout the years but there’s one ‘Modern Family’ character who reappears in every season. Dylan Marshall (Reid Ewing) appeared in every single season and eventually even married into this crazy family.

Here’s all we know about his character and his role in the ABC series, keep reading to learn more!

Viewers met Dylan Marshall in the first episode itself

Dylan Marshall is Haley Dunphy’s (Sarah Hyland) on-and-off boyfriend and eventually her husband. For the longest time, his character had no plans to attend college since he was pursuing his love for music. When viewers first meet him, he was the boyfriend Haley’s in love with, and he too is just as obsessed with her.

Video Credit: The SITuation COMpilation

The pair’s relationship ends and begins far too many times in the show and Haley’s parents aren’t exactly fond of him. The family too, believes Dylan isn’t bright and underestimates him throughout. In the ninth season of ‘Modern Family’, it is revealed that Dylan is studying nursing. “I used to heal people with my music now I’m just doing it with drugs”, he said while making the revelation.

He is one of the kindest and most loving characters on the series and even after breaking up with Haley, finds a way back into her life. It’s probably why he appears in every single season of ABC’s ‘Modern Family’. Eventually, he joins the family by marrying Haley.

Related: Modern Family: Ty Burrel Finds Dory From Finding Dory More Relatable Than Phil Dunphy

Dylan wasn’t Haley’s only love interest in ‘Modern Family’

Dylan Marshall is the only character who wins Haley’s heart and they end up having a real future together. As viewers have already seen in the sitcom series, they move in together, get married, and have children!

He wasn’t Haley’s one and only romantic interest through eleven seasons of ‘Modern Family’ though. She dated Kenny, a real weirdo just to get back at her father, there was Chase who is the reason she gets together with Andy.

From their first lines to their last. The full series of #ModernFamily is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/Wo99PyhEvb — Hulu (@hulu) February 3, 2021

There was also the local weatherman Rainer who proposed to her … but that didn’t work out. Haley also dated her sister’s professor Dr Arvin Fennerman and eventually found her way back to Dylan. Although Dylan and Haley were on-and-off for the entire show, they always found a way back to each other. It might not necessarily appear to be a healthy relationship, but they’ve both changed a lot and genuinely love each other.

Dylan might not be the most intelligent guy in the room, but he will be the one who loves Haley the most in every room. He’s surely a fan-favourite character which is a testament to his role in every season.

The best guest stars on ‘Modern Family’

The award-winning sitcom has accomplished a lot in its 250 episodes. The eccentric and crazy Pritchett-Dunphy-Delgado-Tucker family has gone through a lot in the years and yet always come out stronger.

‘Modern Family’ was quite a star-studded sitcom and often featured famous actors from the industry in guest roles. For instance, season 1 saw Oscar-nominated actor Edward Norton in the role of bass player Izzy LaFontaine. His appearance was quite a surprise to fans but not as much as Kevin Hart’s role in season 3!

Video Credit: MsMojo

Kevin Hart portrayed Andre, Phil Dunphy’s friend and neighbour of several years. His character was an orthopaedic surgeon who made two memorable appearances in season 3. Another fan-favourite guest role is that of ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in season 2, who portrayed the role of an inventor of a dog-training technique.

‘Brooklyn-Nine-Nine’ star Stephanie Beatriz briefly appeared on ‘Modern Family’ and portrayed Gloria’s sister Sonia. A visitor from Colombia, she was quiet and withdrawn, the opposite of her sister. Her guest role was starkly different from that of Rosa Diaz on the police procedural comedy series.

Which actor’s guest appearance on ‘Modern Family’ is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!