Will The Rock Aka Dwayne Johnson Rock In The Witcher Prequel

‘The Witcher’ was renewed for season 2 even before its first season was released on Netflix. After its release, the fantasy quickly became one of the most-watched series of 2019.

The cast and crew of ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 finished shooting back in April. Netflix recently released a statement in which it mentioned that season 2 would release in the second half of 2021. Netflix later announced a specific Q4 2021 release date window for ‘The Witcher’ Season 2. Furthermore, it shared with its audience a prequel series called ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’. The limited series will focus on the origin of the very first Witcher.

HIGHLIGHTS —

What is ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ about?

Is the Rock going to feature in ‘The Witcher’ prequel?

Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill in ‘Black Adam’?

Is Dwayne Johnson featuring in ‘The Witcher’ prequel?

WHAT IS ‘THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN’ ABOUT?

According to its official description, the sequel will revolve around an Elven world twelve hundred years before the world of ‘The Witcher’. The prequel will focus on a story lost to time and the origin of the very first Witcher. It will also reveal the events that lead to something called the conjunction of the spheres. It suggests a time in the Continent’s history when the worlds of elves, monsters, and men were not together. However, the conjunction ended up changing it all. It led to a merger between the opposing groups. It also forced them to live with each other. Often this time has been mentioned in ‘The Witcher’ novels, though it has never been explored. The sequel will take fans of the Netflix series into the not-so-known world of elves.

Video Credits: IGN

Netflix announced the prequel series back in July 2020. But due to the several restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the production of the show was delayed. Netflix also shared a release date for ‘Blood Origin’. But production is expected to begin by this year. Hence we can expect it to be released by the end of this year or early 2022. Currently, Netflix is focussing on the release of Cavill’s ‘The Witcher’ Season 2.

IS THE ROCK GOING TO FEATURE IN ‘THE WITCHER’ PREQUEL?

The six-episode series was going to feature actor Jodie Turner-Smith. She was cast to play the role of Éile. The character is an elite warrior who has been blessed with the voice of a goddess. She quits her job as the Queen’s bodyguard to lead a nomadic music career. Unfortunately, due to an incident on the Continent, Éile is made to return to her service.

In a statement to Deadline, a Netflix spokesperson shared that due to a change in the production schedule for ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ limited series, Jodie Turner-Smith will no longer continue in the role of Éile.

Video Credits: CBR

Laurence O’Fuarain will also be part of ‘The Witcher’ prequel as Fjall. His character is a warrior and king’s bodyguard. He has earlier worked in ‘Vikings‘ and ‘Game of Thrones‘. O’Fuarain will be seen seeking revenge for a tragedy that happened many years ago. Due to that incident, he ended up losing a loved one who wanted to save him.

Sadly, there has been no confirmation if Dwayne Johnson will feature in the prequel or not. The character of Éile is that of a woman. But we know that no witcher is a woman. Will the first witcher be part of Éile’s journey? Can that person be Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock? Unfortunately, fans will have to wait to see how ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ portrays the story of the first-ever witcher. Dwayne’s close friend Henry Cavill aka Geralt of Rivia, will also not be part of it.

DWAYNE JOHNSON AND HENRY CAVILL IN ‘BLACK ADAM’?

Video Credits: The Cosmic Wonder

According to We Got This Covered, Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson will be seen together in ‘Black Adam’. This seems highly likely because Cavill’s manager is also Johnson’s business partner and the co-founder of Seven Bucks Productions. Cavill also has one more movie left in his contract with Warner Bros. The article further suggested that ‘Black Adam‘ has finished half of its production. Currently, Cavill has even wrapped up shooting for ‘The Witcher’ Season 2.

