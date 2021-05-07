TV & WEB

This TikTok Song Has A High School Musical Love Triangle Behind It

This TikTok song has a ‘High School Musical’ love triangle behind it.
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Schitt's Creek Shows How Mayor Has More Power Than The Owner Of The Town
No Newer Articles