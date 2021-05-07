‘Drivers License’ by Olivia Rodrigo has been taking the TikTok world by storm. It has become an international sensation from the moment it dropped and has been raking up numbers on the charts ever since. However, the story behind the song has been hitting the waves too. What happened between the stars of ‘High School Musical’, and who is to blame?

By now, you’ve seen the TikToks made from Olivia Rodrigo’s hit single ‘Drivers License’. The young star of ‘High School Musical’ has been making waves on the Billboard charts with her famous song, and the story behind the music is just as enjoyable. There was romance brewing between Olivia and Joshua on the sets of the series. Right now, it seems Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter are in love, leaving Olivia Rodrigo hurting. So, what’s the deal?

Highlights —

The love triangle between the stars of ‘High School Musical’ TV show

What made Olivia release ‘Drivers License’?

What was Sabrina Carpenter’s reply?

The Series

From the first episode of ‘High School Musical’ the chemistry between Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo was cackling. The Disney Plus Exclusive has been received well by the audience and is incredibly popular among teenagers. Olivia Rodrigo plays the role of Nini, who is trying to put together a musical for her high school.

The story follows her trials and tribulations as she walks through the hallways of school and deals with the anxiety of being a teenager.

The story of the two main characters dating became news in 2020. Joshua and Olivia were always incredibly close, and with regular videos together, fans speculated that they might have been in a relationship. However, late last year, Joshua seemed to change his tune. Sabrina started appearing to be closer to him, and Olivia Rodrigo was being phased out of the relationship.

This TikTok song has a ‘High School Musical’ love triangle behind it.

With the bludgeoning popularity of the series and the young starlets, people kept wondering what was going on with the three.

Related: ‘Work It’ Star Sabrina Carpenter and ‘Kissing Booth’ Actress Joey King Are Real Life Best Friends: SEE PICS

‘Drivers License’

Olivia dropped a bombshell on everyone when she released ‘Drivers License’ to her fans in January. The song was an instant hit, with many people taking up the story and running with it. However, the most controversial part of the music was that the ‘High School Musical’ cast was being implicated.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett dating was not news to anyone. Still, her allusion to a blonde who had taken Joshua away from her made the song famous for news portals worldwide. It doesn’t help that the ‘High School Musical’ has always had crackling romances behind the scenes, and it is one of the main USPs of the series.

Fans worldwide respected Joshua, but they were angry at him for spurning Olivia, and hate followed her release of ‘Drivers License’.

Video Credits: Billy

SNL did a skit on the Olivia Rodrigo song, pushing the controversy to high gear, and everyone started weighing in on the issue. c and Joshua Bassett both released songs about the mishap, and both of them became incredibly successful.

‘Lie Lie Lie’ and ‘Skin’

Soon after the release of ‘Drivers License’, the story of Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett dating was moved onto high gear by the release of ‘Lie Lie Lie’ by Bassett. The ‘High School Musical’ cast all took sides and started posting Instagram stories about their favourite songs, further escalating the issue.

Sabrina was the one most affected by this. She is a star in her own right, and the success of ‘Drivers License’ meant that people kept calling her out for being terrible to Olivia Rodrigo. Carpenter has mostly refused to comment on the issue, saying that it is her matter, but she released ‘Skin’.

While Olivia has denied that ‘Drivers License’ has anything to do with Sabrina, since she explicitly references her in the song, Sabrina got a lot of hate. In ‘Skin’, she addresses the fact and says that she could have been friends with Olivia, but, given the condition and the way she has been treated, she won’t let her under her skin anymore.

Video Credits: Clevver News



However spicy the drama about the love triangle might be, ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ seems to be famous for all the wrong reasons now. However, with the drama between Olivia, Joshua, and Sabrina brewing, we have got some great songs to go to. Olivia Rodrigo seems to have recovered from her relationship. She is basking in the glory of her hit song and the praise she has received, and Sabrina and Joshua have mostly kept to themselves. The series would continue, and whether the future series would have the same chemistry is a question that remains to be seen.