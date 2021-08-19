‘Dr Death’ is back to scare the living daylights out of you with its real-life stories turned crime drama series. Here are all the ‘Dr Death’ Season 2 details.

Starring Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer, Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin, and AnnaSophia Robb among many others, the miniseries was released on Peacock. With season 1 already out for viewers to enjoy, fans of the show are beyond excited to know about the upcoming ‘Dr Death’ Part 2 release date. If you’re curious to know what’s in store, this article is for you.

The series is based on the actual tale of Dr Christopher Duntsch, a surgeon so terrible he was dubbed “Dr Death” and whose escapades were chronicled in a podcast. The show follows a real-life surgeon who, while being terrible at his profession, charms his way through the medical ranks.

Crime Drama ‘Dr. Death’ Season 2 release date update

Duntsch is a spinal surgeon who frequently leaves his victims severely disabled or dead. The show chronicles his heinous deeds in the operating room, as well as the district attorney’s efforts to bring him down for good. Christopher Duntsch earned his bachelor’s degree in health science from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. He took drugs while in school, which he may have maintained throughout his profession.

He worked at a number of hospitals in the Plano and Dallas regions, and his behaviour was causing increasing worry. Dunstch’s degree was cancelled in 2013, and he was hit with a slew of lawsuits. In 2015, he was arrested on many criminal counts, including injuring an elderly person. His conviction came after a 2017 trial. The former doctor was given a life term, with no chance of release until 2045, says news source Showbiz CheatSheet. While Joshua Jackson plays the lead role in the series, other supporting actors do much of a fantastic job as the protagonist himself. So, what are the ‘Dr Death’ Season 2 details?

‘DR DEATH’ SEASON 2 SYNOPSIS

While season 2 isn’t out yet for fans to know what exactly could be in the docudrama, the podcast gives viewers an insight into what could possibly be in the upcoming season. Focusing on crime stories about Dr Fata, a different doctor, the second instalment is just as intense and will leave you with the heebies-jeebies. The seven-part podcast series begins with the story of Patty Hester who is diagnosed with the myelodysplastic syndrome; a blood cancer that could progress to leukaemia. Dr Fareed Fata came to be known as the top dog in his profession and especially for treating cancer patients.

For Hester, being told she had cancer seemed like it was the end of the world. Not too long after she was told that she needed to get a bone marrow autopsy. On the day of the autopsy, the most unruly, mentally, and physically disturbing event took place. She laid on her stomach on the examining table, and with no anaesthesia, the pain she bore was unbearable and barbaric. After many more bizarre incidents such as forced chemotherapy, the story is bound to turn your stomach.

It wasn’t until the very end of the episode, where listeners found that she was discreetly told by another, that she never had cancer, and that she was not the only one. There are other episodes, where abuses and sickening crimes committed by Dr Frata are narrated. These gruesome stories will give you the chills.

‘DR DEATH’ SEASON 2 DETAILS

While the crime drama might not necessarily have the same names, characters, or even exact storyline in season 2, the showrunners are bound to take inspiration from these real-life tales. The creators could either continue to write Christopher Duntsch or take on the haunting stories of Dr Fareed Fata aka Top Doc. If we were to make a guess on the ‘Dr Death’ Part 2 release date, it could either possibly be next summer, i.e. in July 2022, or in 2023.

Do you think ‘Dr Death’ is a one-hit-wonder? Would you rather have the showrunners continue Christopher Duntsch’s story or take it up a notch with ghastly crime stories of Dr Frata’s? Who do you think should play the lead protagonist in the new season? Let us know in the comment section below.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT ‘DR DEATH’

Who is ‘Dr Death’ based on?

Based on the Wondery podcast, ‘Dr Death’ narrates the real-life story of former Texan neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch.

Why is Christopher Duntsch nicknamed ‘Dr. Death’?

While practising at hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Christopher Duntsch earned the nicknames Dr D. and Dr Death for malpractice that left 31 patients paralyzed or critically injured, as well as killing two of them.

What happened to the real ‘Dr Death’?

Dr Death was charged by a grand jury in July 2015 on five charges of aggravated assault and one count of injuring an old person, Mary Efurd. As a result of his horrific crimes, Christopher Duntsch was sentenced to life in prison in February 2017.