TV & WEB

Downtown Abbey: Why Dame Maggie Smith Hated Working On The Show

‘Downtown Abbey’: Why Dame Maggie Smith hated working on the show
DKODING Studio
Manoj Ashodia

A Delhi based filmmaker/writer perpetually trying to strike a balance between writing to survive and surviving to write. Atheist and a staunch believer in the power of storytelling as an instrumental driving force of nature.

Previous Article
David Harbour Revealed Netflix's Plan Of Ruining Stranger Things
No Newer Articles