Maggie Smith is a famous British actress who has been actively working since the mid-1950s. Being known for her sass, she had some ‘not so good’ things to say about her two iconic roles in ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ respectively.

86-years-old English actress Maggie Smith is perhaps best known for her iconic roles in the Harry Potter franchise and the cult classic drama ‘Downton Abbey’. Hence, her recent admission was surprised when she said that both the roles didn’t satisfy her. Even in the past, Maggie has never been very political when asked about her career and roles. ‘Downton Abbey’ was a cultural phenomenon in the UK and most of the western world. On playing Dowager Countess, she said once that her character should have been dead a long time ago.

Highlights —

Maggie Smith thinks ‘Downton Abbey’ wasn’t satisfying

Maggie Smith unsatisfied with ‘Downton Abbey’

While she still prefers her theatrical career, she has been hailed as one of the finest television and film actresses to have come from the UK. She began her screen career in the mid-1950s and has been acting ever since. However, she has been choosy about her roles. In more than 60 years of her acting career, she has appeared in only about 60 films and 70 plays. This exclusivity also helped her maintain a class in her roles and she only did the roles with which she connected.

‘Downtown Abbey’: Why Dame Maggie Smith hated working on the show

MAGGIE SMITH THINKS ‘DOWNTON ABBEY’ WASN’T SATISFYING

In the early 2000s, appearing in the first ‘Harry Potter’ film was one such role. She played a teacher at the Hogwarts School of Magic, named Professor Minerva McGonagall. It was a great role perfectly suiting an actor of her stature. She appeared in all ‘Harry Potter’ films. It helped her gain immense international recognition. However, her claims that her roles were not satisfying in the fantasy film franchise had the fans scratching their heads. She said that she had immense respect for the role of Minerva, but it didn’t feel like she was really acting. She had always loved facing challenges in her acting work, but sadly ‘Harry Potter’ did not award her that creative satisfaction.

She had also said on one occasion that her ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Alan Rickman and she shared jokes about how their scenes together were mostly just reaction shots. Taking a look at her filmography, it becomes clear that she clearly had a knack for choosing roles that satisfied her creative genes. As an actress, she has also won two Academy Awards for her roles in ‘The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie’ and ‘California Suite’. She also opened up about her ‘Downton Abbey’ role.

She mentioned that her role wasn’t challenging enough. So, naturally, the next question put to her was why she signed for ‘Downton Abbey’ if she knew she had to play a similar role as she did in ‘Harry Potter’. Maggie replied that the theatre work was not coming along during that time. Hence, she had to do the “next best thing” she could.

MAGGIE SMITH UNSATISFIED WITH ‘DOWNTON ABBEY’

She said that theatre had been her first love. It’s clearly understood through her stage-play records of winning several theatrical awards and nominations. Hence, ‘Downton Abbey’ was kind of her way to keep herself working. Well, even if she didn’t have any expectations from the role and the series, her role as Violet Crawley, the Countess, has already become iconic.

That said, she also said regarding ‘Downton Abbey’ that there were highs and lows in the series. There were moments where she felt really good about her performance. She also added that she is grateful for the opportunity to appear in ‘Downton Abbey’ but she was mostly stoic in the series. She also expressed her gratitude for being chosen for ‘Harry Potter’ franchise as well.

Maggie Smith is an iconic actor and one of the most recognizable actresses in the world. She has earned enough respect over the decades to be able to choose the roles she wants. On the work front, she will soon be seen playing a key role in the film ‘A German Life’.

Tell us in the comments if you agree with Maggie Smith over the ‘stoic’ nature of her character on ‘Downton Abbey’. Also, tell us what’s your favourite Maggie Smith moment in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise.