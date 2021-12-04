Doors For Sherlock Season 5 Opened Once Again

The fourth season of the much-loved crime television series ‘Sherlock’, raised several intriguing questions among its audience, which were left unanswered. Considering the worldwide acclaim the series has received for its writing, direction, and acting, fans are rather thrilled at the possibility of a new season. So, is ‘Sherlock’ Season 5 possible? Read on to find out.

The finale of the fourth season aired on January 15, 2017. Although no official confirmation has come so far from BBC One regarding ‘Sherlock’ Season 5, the show’s actors and co-creators are not shying away from expressing their urge to get back on the sets.

Is ‘Sherlock’ Season 5 possible?

Could ‘Sherlock’ be coming back sooner than we thought?

Benedict Cumberbatch and co-creators tease a ‘Sherlock’ reboot

Since its debut in the year 2010, ‘Sherlock’, based on the stories by Arthur Conan Doyle, has received several accolades worldwide, such as the Emmys, Golden Globe and BAFTAs. Fans and critics alike have particularly appreciated the remarkable acting performances of Benedict Cumberbatch as the protagonist Sherlock Holmes, and Martin Freeman as his associate Doctor John Watson.

The last season of the series left several cliffhangers for the audience, especially with the introduction of a never-before-mentioned Holmes sister, Eurus (played by Sian Brooke), and her attempt to murder Dr. Watson. These plot twists and open-ends have kept the audiences eagerly waiting for a final closure in the form of a new season. Actors Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch have also shown significant hope for the much-loved series to return in the near future.

‘Sherlock’ co-creator Stephen Moffat had said that the first four seasons marked the end of “Chapter One”, indicating a clear possibility of a continuation. His post, which has now been deleted read:

“Sherlock’s future – for those of you asking, it’s definitely the end. Of Chapter One. Dr Watson is now Doyle’s brave widower and Sherlock Holmes has become the wise and humane version of the main run of the stories (we’ve focused, so far, on the cold Holmes of the early days.) Whether we ever get to Chapter Two – our boys consciously living the myth and battling wrong-doers – rather depends on our two stars. I’d be slightly surprised if we never made it again. But I’ve been surprised before.”

Could ‘Sherlock’ be coming back sooner than we thought?

The much-awaited return of Sherlock is largely dependent upon the busy schedules of the two actors, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. Cumberbatch has recently taken up the multi-picture movie deal of playing Dr. Stephen Strange with ‘Marvel’, while Freeman has been engaged in the comedy series ‘Breeders’.

Whether ‘Sherlock’ Season 5 is possible or not, is still not certainly known, but interviews with the actors have revealed that even they would like the show to return to the audience. In his interview with “Radio One”, he said, “I think maybe the time for a longer gap is upon us, I don’t know. We haven’t got an immediate plan, but I would remain surprised, given the collective enthusiasm we have for it, if we didn’t do it again”.

Freeman also expressed his opinion on the possibility of a fifth season or a movie sequel in his interview with “Collider”, “Yeah, I think it is possible. It might be more likely, yeah. I think we’ve all left it so that it’s not a full stop, it’s just a big ellipsis or a big pause”.

Benedict Cumberbatch and co-creators tease a ‘Sherlock’ reboot

Benedict Cumberbatch has received worldwide acclaim for his splendid performance as Arthur Conan Doyle’s crime detective Sherlock Holmes. On being asked about the possibility of the return of the show for a fifth season, the actor kept his audiences and fans quite hopeful.

In an interview with “Collider”, the actor mentioned, “I’m the worst person to ask this because I never say never, obviously. But I don’t know. And I’m the worst person to ask because my slate’s pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin [Freeman, Watson] and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script’s right. And I say ‘the script’, maybe it could be a film rather than a series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now”.

So is ‘Sherlock’ Season 5 happening in 2022? Co-creator Mark Gatiss doesn’t think so. He clarified on “Radio Times”, “We’re doing Dracula, which is going to take two years at least. We’re not going to do Sherlock whilst we’re doing Dracula. So it’s not going to happen in the immediate future. Never say never”.

Wait. Did Steven Moffat just drop hints for a Sherlock reunion?

“I could see us making more Sherlocks. I could see us making Sherlock way in the future. It’s not the kind of show that has to come back all the time. It can be revisited. Every time Sherlock comes back it’s a reunion show”, concluded Moffat on “Radio Times”.

Are the ‘Sherlock’ fans in for a surprise? What are your guesses? Tell us in the comments below!