Dominic West’s Son To Play Prince William In The Crown? What About Prince Harry?

‘The Crown’s next season will feature a real-life father and son as Prince Charles and Prince William. Keep reading to know more.

Many fans are curious to see how much of a part Princes William and Harry will play as ‘The Crown’ approaches its final two seasons, which will depict events in the 1990s and (probably) 2000s. In season four, both boys made brief appearances as newborns, and the character of Prince William has already been cast for season 5.

In season 5 of the Netflix drama about the British royal family, Dominic West was previously confirmed to take up the role of Prince Charles as the Netflix hit ages the characters. Senan West, the actor’s 13-year-old son, will play Prince William in the series, Variety reported.

The newbie will feature in the last episodes of Season 5 after his audition tape “caught the attention of the show’s producers”, according to the publication. Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki in the upcoming season) and her partner Dodi Al Fayed, who will be portrayed by ‘The Kite Runner’ actor Khalid Abdalla on ‘The Crown’, died in 1997 when Prince William was just 15 years old.

Princess Diana’s two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry are being played by child actors Timothee Sambor and Teddy Hawley. Scenes being shot in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, appear to recreate a royal family trip to Italy in 1991, which many feel was the turning point in Charles and Diana’s fractious marriage (they separated in December 1992 and finalised their divorce in August 1996).

Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). pic.twitter.com/2QIMOhY1dE — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 17, 2021

With further photographs from the set being revealed, it appears that ‘The Crown’s penultimate season would portray a dramatised version of the Princess of Wales coming into her own as a global figure as she transitioned away from her tumultuous marriage. She was co-parenting with Charles at the time, and she was dealing with a lot of criticism as she discovered her voice as an activist and a woman.

When is ‘The Crown’ set to premiere and what to expect?

Video Credits: Movie Addicts

Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ will air in November 2022, focusing on events from the 1990s, including Charles and Diana’s public separation and divorce, Diana’s controversial 1995 interview with Panorama, and Diana’s death in 1997. Imelda Staunton will take over as Queen Elizabeth from Olivia Colman, Leslie Manville will take over as Princess Margaret from Helena Bonham Carter, Elizabeth Debicki will take over as Diana from Emma Corrin, and Jonathan Pryce will take over as Prince Philip from Tobias Menzies.

Stay tuned to us for more exciting updates about the show.