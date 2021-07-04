COVID-19 has stalled everything around the planet. It also appears to have stalled the progress of the time-travelling doctor from ‘Doctor Who’ with repeated delays marking the 13th season of the show.

Starring in the longest-running series on the planet has its ill effects. Jodie Whittaker took on the role of the doctor as the showrunner changed hands from Steven Moffat to Chris Chibnall. The eccentric Time Lord has been going through space and time in unique adventures ever since. However, her future experiences might be reasonably delayed by the pandemic on Earth. Find out ‘Doctor Who’ Season 13 details below.

‘Doctor Who’ Season 13 release has a hitch. Know all about it here!

‘DOCTOR WHO’ SEASON 13 PLANNED

‘Doctor Who’ Season 13 planned to release this year, but with COVID-19 escalating and pushing the shooting schedule, it might be a while yet till the Time Lord graces our screens again. While the show usually releases in August, the shootings are supposed to go on till late July at the very least, with post-production taking up a long time afterwards.

Describing the experience of shooting the series during troubled times, Chibnall said,

“It has been, and will continue to be for many months ahead, a mammoth team effort”.

BREAKING: Chris Chibnall confirms he is to continue being showrunner and Series 13 is already in the works! ‼️#DoctorWho #JodieWhittaker pic.twitter.com/6uhiXQvv83 — Doctor Who Page (@dwpageofficial) November 21, 2019

The sci-fi show needs a lot of paraphernalia to keep up its qualities. Not only is a decent amount of CGI involved, but the doctor also fights monsters and interacts with many people on the way.

BBC’s recent release about ‘Doctor Who’ Season 13 details has said that they have had to cut down on the number of episodes from 11 to just 8 due to the prevailing situation.

JODIE WHITTAKER AND ‘DOCTOR WHO’

As rumours escalated after season 12 that Jodie Whittaker might be on her way out, the actress herself confirmed that she would be returning for season 13. Her tenure in the iconic role has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic and scheduling conflicts, making her take long breaks between filming. The actress is determined to continue the story.

Most modern doctors, however, have had only three seasons. David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi all took their exit from the show and the role after three seasons, and Jodie might be playing her role for the last time this season too.

She has not said that she’s leaving, though, and the production team might keep her on for some other seasons as the pandemic cuts short the new one.

She might also hedge her bets on a series of telefilms starring the doctor as her predecessor David Tennant did. However, what is known is that the ending of season 12 will have huge effects on ‘Doctor Who’ Season 13 details.

The long-time companions of Ryan and Graham left the TARDIS after the last episode, and only Yaz will be returning to the series as a regular for season 13.

There are new companions in store for the doctor in the new season, though. However, that might also be causing production delays.

THE CHANGES

The festive episode featuring Daleks ended on a sour note for Whittaker’s doctor. As the series wrapped up its season 12 storyline, Graham and Ryan chose to leave the doctor behind.

Season 13 is set to star John Bishop instead. The British comedian has remarked that they postponed his tour until July to wrap up the show before he goes back on the road.

The doctor has always had companions. Many fans will remember Amy, Rose, Donna, and Clara as the most iconic ones from the recent years of filming. The new doctor introduced us to the motley crew of Yaz, Graham, and Ryan. Graham and Ryan were a grandfather-grandson duo who explored the skies with the doctor for two long seasons.

As they leave, they will leave a big chunk of space in the show. John Bishop has been cast to fill that hole.

WATCH: INTRODUCING JOHN BISHOP

But, that is not the only change that is coming. Rumours have surfaced that the ‘Sin’ star Olly Alexander is being pitched as the 14th doctor for the series. While the announcement is still far off, the star has been vouched for by Russell T Davies, who brought the show back on air in 2005. With Jodie Whittaker only confirming one more season, this might be a time for the doctor to regenerate in season 13, and that would leave the space of the doctor wide open.

John Bishop’s touring dates might cause some delay in the shoots, though. The famous comedian has to put in tour dates while shooting for the series, and that might delay the series more as it moves on.

‘Doctor Who’ ended season 12 on a sad note with two long-time companions of the doctor leaving. With ‘Doctor Who’ Season 13 details, the doctor herself might make an exit and start a new cycle of adventures. Where would the TARDIS take us next? Only time and space will tell.