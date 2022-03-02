Doctor Who Long Lost, Iconic Episodes Finally Retrieved

Finally! You will get to see some long-lost, missing episodes of ‘Doctor Who’.

It was during the 60s and 70s when some of the content from ‘Doctor Who’s’ episodes were missing. As a result, fans had to watch an incomplete episode, or sometimes an entire episode was skipped. However, not all is lost, as finally, some of the missing episodes of the sci-fi series are finally retrieved.

Since 1963, the BBC has broadcasted ‘Doctor Who’, a British science-fiction television series. The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord known as the Doctor; an extraterrestrial who seems to be human.

The Doctor travels through time in the TARDIS, a time-travelling spaceship. The outside of the TARDIS resembles a blue British police box, which was a regular sight in the United Kingdom when the series was initially broadcasted in 1963. The Doctor fights opponents, seeks to save civilizations, and help people in need.

Why did BBC delete content from its archives?

The BBC often removed items from its archives during the late 1960s and early 1970s. This was done for a variety of practical reasons, including a lack of storage space and, at times, BBC no longer had the rights to broadcast certain programming. Hundreds of episodes of the legendary series were lost as a result of this practice, and 97 are still regarded as lost to this day.

It wasn’t uncommon for broadcasters to delete information in this way at the time, and ‘Doctor Who’ wasn’t the only affected show. However, because of its continued relevance and appeal, there is far more interest in recovering lost episodes than there is for other, long-forgotten series.

‘Doctor Who’s’ long-lost episodes finally retrieved

The majority of the missing ‘Doctor Who’ episodes are from seasons 3–5. Several of these seasons were left incomplete due to content deletion. Some have been completely lost, while others have just been partially removed, leaving viewers on a perpetual cliffhanger.

However, those who want to see Classic Who in its entirety should not lose hope. Many previously thought-to-be-lost episodes have been found, mostly thanks to overseas broadcasters that saved the programmes in their own archives after the BBC deleted the material.

One example is season 3’s last episode, “The War Machines”. Collectors from Australia and Nigeria have pieced together the serial, though a few lines of dialogue are still missing. Some of the soundtracks were missing, but it was restored because it was recorded off-air. “The War Machines” has been released on various home media over the past few years thanks to the efforts of these fans and collectors, allowing people to witness a story that was previously assumed to be lost.

Keeping this in mind, it seems that more lost stuff will be discovered over time. Even for episodes that haven’t been retrieved in their entirety, reconstruction is a possibility.

Are you excited to watch the missing pieces of 'Doctor Who'? Let us know in the comments below.