Disney+ On The Road To Rescue Cloak & Dagger

After the show about teenagers with superpowers was canned, there’s news of some hope for it.

Strange news engulfs us every day here in the entertainment world. ‘Cloak & Dagger’, a Marvel show airing originally on the network Freeform, has been cancelled after a mere two seasons. But now, there is suddenly new hope that the show will get a new life in a different way, on Disney+.

‘Cloak & Dagger’ is based on Marvel Comics characters and is about two teenagers, Tandy Bowen (Dagger) and Tyrone Johnson (Cloak), who acquire superpowers after undergoing a life-changing event. The teens realise that their newly donned superpowers work best when used together and in tandem, and they set about saving the world together.

Video Credits: ActionScenes

The show ran for two seasons, and for five months there wasn’t news of its renewal until it was finally officially cancelled. Reasons ranged from viewer ratings dropping down to options on the cast having expired.

Fan campaigns prove there’s interest in the show yet

While all this above may be true, fans fervently campaigning to bring back the show suggests there is still lingering interest in the story being told.

Moreover, a lot of the fans have been campaigning for Disney to take on the mantel.

Will Disney+ have ‘Cloak & Dagger’?

Shows based on the Marvel Comics Universe have been spread across Netflix, Hulu, ABC and more. Traditional Marvel may be getting over, but the studio is going forth with much gusto with many small-screen projects on Disney+. ‘Cloak & Dagger’ may likely be another addition.

What a move to Disney+ means

Think a big budget, a high-concept story, and many crossovers with the wider Marvel universe.

Video Credits: Variant Comics

However, there is still a catch. Sources have whispered that a move to Disney+, while wonderful, will also mean that the previous two seasons of the show will be wiped out.

Even though the lead actors Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph will reprise their roles as Cloak and Dagger, there is likely going to be a fresh new set of characters joining them.