Discovery+ ‘Portals to Hell’ Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

With a series that explores various hauntings in America, Discovery+ hit a cult following. ‘Portals to Hell’ Season 2 is now concluded, and fans are eager to know whether the Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman series will be back for a third season or not. Read on to find out more about the series.

Discovery+ is a streaming service that runs on real-life shows and documentaries that satisfy a niche area of interest. ‘Portals to Hell’ is one of their offerings which explores various hauntings across America and explores whether ghosts are real or not. Katy Weidman is a paranormal investigator, and, in season 2, the two daredevils explored places like the Haunted Hill House, the old Paulding Jail, and Thomas House Hotel.

‘Portals to Hell’ Season 3 release hinges on the ability of the cast to do the investigations properly. Due to COVID-19 lockdowns, it hasn’t been possible, and there has been no update from the streaming service about the upcoming season.

During the second season’s premiere, Jack and Katy remarked that they hoped to explore Europe in their upcoming expeditions. On the list were famous places like Alcatraz. They also wanted to visit lesser-known haunted locations on the map like Hawaii or back to Utah.

The two investigators have a penchant for exploring the history of the area as they investigate. In the Strawberry River Inn episode from Season 1, they explore bed and breakfast and the entire mythology of the nearby places. The ‘Portals of Hell’ Season 3 cast would also include Heather, one of the frequent collaborators of the show who is set to return and explore more haunted buildings in the world.

‘Portals to Hell’ Season 3 on Discovery+ would explore several new places when it comes. Jack and Katy have already said that they would work to investigate new places and take on the famous hauntings in the world to have a complete series.

The last shoot for ‘Portals to Hell’ Season 2 was in February 2020. The lockdowns and the lack of international flights have made intensive investigations impossible. The ‘Portals to Hell’ Season 3 cast now waits for the chance to return to the field and explore places.

Discovery+ has a high chance of renewing the show due to the cult following it has generated. With haunting series like ‘Buzzfeed Unsolved’ and Netflix’s ‘Unsolved’, doing well in streaming services, you can expect the show to be back.

However, since the investigations take a lot of time and exploration, you can only expect Jack and Katy to return for ‘Portals to Hell’ Season 3 Discovery+ next year or later. The ‘Portals to Hell’ Season 3 release is slated to be pushed further due to COVID restrictions. Given that the producers and the cast members need to interact with the community to film the show, the show might be more delayed than others on DIscovery+.

Katy has already remarked that she wishes to explore Alcatraz. In earlier seasons, the duo has investigated other countries and different hauntings. Jack wants to explore the historical areas in Europe since the pair focuses on exploring newer hauntings.

However, places like Padre Hotel are hard to come by for investigation. The cast always vets the entire area to find out if the hauntings are natural or constructed. So, they want to explore the accurate histories behind the hauntings with their new series.

You can expect Katy and Jack to go into different places for season 3 and find more partners to collaborate with as they explore the dark histories that lie there. With the show becoming more famous, there might be bigger spaces coming in too.

‘Portals to Hell’ Season 3 release is delayed due to COVID restrictions. However, Katy and Jack have remarked that they want to explore historical places like Alcatraz next. Let us know if you miss the show and want it t return soon. Drop your comments in the box below.