Clear Up Your Weekend Calendar! Discovery Of Witches Season 2 Back With A Bang

Yes! You heard it right! ‘Discovery Of Witches’ is back with season 2, and it is as exciting as season 1.

The fantasy series based on a novel of the same name has won the hearts of the audience and has received some well-acclaimed reviews from the critics. After the much exciting and thrilling season 1, the show has finally hit our screens again with a much more scintillating storyline. If you haven’t streamed it yet, we would recommend you to cancel what you are doing this weekend and snuggle up in your bed with ‘Discovery Of Witches’ Season 2.

What is the plotline of ‘Discovery Of Witches’?

‘Discovery Of Witches’ Season 2 trailer

Where can you watch ‘Discovery Of Witches’ Season 2?

Will there be season 3 of ‘Discovery Of Witches’?

What is the show ‘Discovery Of Witches’ about?

Video Credits: Sky TV

This British-fantasy drama series is a loose adaptation of the “All Souls Trilogy” by Deborah Harkness. With actors Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Edward Bluemel, Louise Brealey, Malin Buska, and Ayisha Hart in the main lead, the story revolves around a historian (Diana Bishop) who unexpectedly comes across an enchanted manuscript. After her discovery, Diana was somehow brought back into the world of magic to unfold the secret behind the magical book. In her pursuit of unravelling the secret, she crosses path with a vampire (Matthew Clairmont), who helps her in solving the mysteries.

The trailer of ‘Discovery Of Witches’ Season 2

In the trailer of season 2, we see a glimpse of Diana and Matthew travelling to London, where Diana embarks on a journey to find the world’s most powerful witch and a book that acts as a guide for immortality. On the other hand, Clairmont’s are in full-swing to handle the events that might turn out to be threatening for their family.

Video Credits: JoBlo Streaming & TV Trailers

Where can you stream season 2?

If you are wondering where you can watch season 2 of ‘Discovery of Witches’, then don’t worry because we have got you covered. You can easily stream both season one and two on Amazon Prime Video. Along with prime, you can also watch it on AMC and Sundance now.

‘Discovery Of Witches’ is back with a bang on season 2

‘Discovery Of Witches’ Season 3

Believe it or not, but the production of season 3 of ‘Discovery Of Witches’ might have been wrapped up already. Before you get all excited, we must add that season 3 will also include some new cast members. Yes! We are not kidding. Olivier Huband will be joining this fantasy franchise, playing the character of Fernando, a new vampire. In an interview with “Radio Times”, Olivier talked about his character, “Joining the ranks of such a successful and magical show has been an absolute honour and pleasure. It has been very surreal becoming a part of such a beloved work of literature. And, to top it off, to play a character of so much depth and soul has been nothing short of magnificent. A real privilege”.

“Fernando Goncalves and his fantastic wardrobe will always have a place in my heart”, he further added.

Isn’t this exciting news? Let us know in the comments below how you are enjoying season 2 of ‘Discovery Of Witches’ so far.