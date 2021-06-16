After two thrilling seasons, will ‘Dirty John’ come back again?

The series ‘Dirty John’ very convincingly captured the essence of true events while adding a theme of the drama. Be it the exceptional acting skills of Eric Bana or the thrilling storyline, the series got us hooked from the very beginning to the end. Now that it has been more quite some time since season 2 released, fans have been left wondering if ‘Dirty John’ will be renewed for season 3. If you want to know the same, then keep scrolling to find out more.

Highlights —

What is the plotline of ‘Dirty John’?

Will there be ‘Dirty John’ Season 3?

The storyline of season 3

THE PLOTLINE OF ‘DIRTY JOHN’

An American- true-crime series, ‘Dirty John’ is an adaptation of a podcast by Christopher Goffard based on the same name. The series was made available to stream on Netflix from February 14, 2019. The first season revolves around the story of John Meehan who, with his charismatic personality, got into a relationship, which ultimately took some horrific turns of denial, manipulation, and survival.

Video Credits: ABC News

On 2nd June 2020, season 2 of ‘Dirty John’ was released, with the story talking about the marriage of Betty Broderick with his childhood sweetheart Dan Broderick and how this destructive marriage ruined her mental health.

WILL ‘DIRTY JOHN’ BE RENEWED FOR SEASON 3?

Will ‘Dirty John’ be renewed for season 3? Here’s all you need to know!

Related: Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Enjoys Being Shaved By A Robot Barber

Unfortunately, until now there has been no confirmation on whether or not ‘Dirty John’ is coming back with another season. Also, initially, ‘Dirty John’ was only ordered for two seasons, so nothing can be predicted whether the production company is looking forward to renewing the series. However, keeping in mind the growing popularity of the series, chances are that Netflix might renew it in the future.

WHAT COULD BE THE PLOTLINE OF ‘DIRTY JOHN’ SEASON 3?

Well, since there is no official announcement being made, it is difficult to predict what might unfold in season 3. But if we look at the pattern of the first two seasons, we can say that both had the concept of love taking an ugly turn. So maybe, the third season will also revolve around a similar storyline, with family drama, murder, and mental trauma being the signature part of the script.

In fact, showrunner Alexandra Cunningham, in an interview with “Hollywood reporter” opened up about the possible plotline of season 3. She said,

“To me the ultimate example of love gone wrong is familial. Especially parentally, I think that’s where love gone wrong truly begins. That’s something I’d love to explore if given the chance”.

Do you think there should be season 3 of ‘Dirty John’?