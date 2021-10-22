Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk To Himself Take Part In Squid Game

Fans have asked Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk of ‘Squid Game’ if he would ever participate in the games despite knowing the deadly risks. Let us hear what Hwang Dong-Hyuk has to say!

‘Squid Game’, a South Korean show, has been trending since its release. Since then, the K-drama has been the first to be ranked as Netflix’s top-rated show in the United States. The popularity of the survival drama television series is on its way to dethroning ‘Bridgerton’ as the streamer’s most popular show of all time. The show’s underlying subject resonates with real-world issues such as class inequalities. The Netflix series follows a group of people who are deeply in debt. They get to compete in six children’s games for a $40 million cash prize, but if they lose the game, they die.

HIGHLIGHTS —

DONG-HYUK’S ‘SQUID GAME’ REJECTED

Hwang Dong-hyuk has made a name for himself with critically and commercially renowned drama films such as ‘Silenced’ and ‘The Fortress’, and has created his first television show, ‘Squid Game’.

Many people are unaware that Hwang’s concept for ‘Squid Game’ got repeatedly rejected by studios for years. The drama was deemed too violent and dark for television by the studios. Hwang was in financial trouble before completing the script. The director had to stop writing the script while living with his mother and grandmother because he needed to sell his laptop for $675. Netflix picked up Hwang’s ‘Squid Game’ for production on the streaming site barely two years ago.

Netflix thought it was the ideal time for the type of story Hwang had envisioned. Unlike ten years ago, television audiences are now willing to see a more gruesome story. The world has evolved.

HWANG DONG-HYUK GOT INSPIRED FROM HIS CHILDHOOD

Hwang Dong-Hyuk, the director, came up with the concept for ‘Squid Game’ in 2008. Like many popular K-dramas, he got inspired by a comic book with a similar narrative. Hyuk incorporated traditional childhood games like the Dalgona challenge and the game after which the K-drama got named to make the plot more Korean.

Hwang recalls playing the titular ‘Squid Game’ as a child. It was a team game in which attackers pushed their way through a vaguely squid-shaped area while defenders tried to stop them. In an interview with CNN, the director described the game as “very physically demanding”. As a result, every time he and his friends played, someone would get hurt, have their clothes ripped, or cry.

As an adult, he often wondered what it would be like to go back in time and play those childhood games again. The show’s plot, in his opinion, mirrors the competitive culture we live in today. During the interview, he went on to say, “The story of ‘Squid Game’ is about losers”, referring to people who struggle with everyday obstacles and fall behind while the winners level up.

‘Squid Game’ is also Hyuk’s narrative. Seong Gi-hun and Cho Sang-woo, the two main characters, are named after his former friends, and he refers to them as his inner clones. He described how they symbolise his two personalities. He, like Gi-hun, was reared in Ssangmun-dong by a single mother in a financially tough setting. Simultaneously, he, like Sang-woo, attended Seoul National University.

WILL DIRECTOR HWANG DONG-HYUK TAKE PART IN THE GAMES?

Hwang and his family were in financial trouble in 2008. To escape the reality that his family was facing, he read comic books such as Liar Games and Battle Royale. The survival games inspired a thought. “I would want to participate in these games for the chance to win a huge prize. What if we had a game like this in Korea, and what would get done differently”? he told The Times. “That is when I started thinking about the series”, Hwang explained.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk also went on to share in an interview that “he has left some things open to debate in the second season if that happens”. The series is on its way to becoming the most popular show. Netflix has yet to declare a second season. Hwang stated that he intended to figure out the relationship between the enigmatic Front Man (played by Lee Byung-hun) and his cop brother (played by Wi Ha-Joon). He was also interested in learning more about the role of the suave Salesman (played by Gong Yoo), who appeared at the beginning and end of the series.

Bur Hwang also stated that he was too exhausted to make a sequel. He had lost six teeth during the filming of ‘Squid Games’ owing to extreme stress.