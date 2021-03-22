Detroiters Season 3: Release Date Status And More

Is ‘Detroiters’ going to make a comeback for a third season? Comedy Central cancelled the show after 2 seasons, but fans are still eager for a continuation.

‘Detroiters’ is a show created by Sam Richardson, Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin, and Joe Kelly. The show happens in Detroit, Michigan. It shows the story of two best friends, next-door neighbours, and Detroit natives, Sam Duvet (Sam Richardson) and Tim Cranblin (Tim Robinson). They work together as creatives in their own advertising agency and want to become the biggest advertising agency in the city.

Was ‘Detroiters’ a success?

‘Detroiters’ was definitely one of the critics’ favourites. The show was also really acclaimed and ended up creating a really obsessed fanbase, but Comedy Central cancelled it in December of 2018. On “Rotten Tomatoes”, the first season has an approval rating of 88%, based on 16 reviews. The website describes the show as,

“Proudly stupid yet surprisingly soulful, Detroiters showcases an impressive level of commitment from its charming, well-matched leads – and balances its goofy humor with an equal helping of heart”.

We could try to argue that the show was a success. It became a sitcom fever. Undeniably, the main characters have a lot of charisma and are goofy, in a good way. Especially in the second season, but Comedy Central didn’t think the same.

Why was it cancelled?

It is still uncertain why the show was cancelled. But Comedy Central’s executive VP and co-head of talent and development, Sarah Babineau, said in an interview with the “Hollywood Reporter” that,

“We talk about our core audience and our growth audience a lot. Our goal is to make shows that our core audience will love but that will also appeal to a growth audience”

‘Detroiters’ had a good start for the first season, but season 2 was not as good as the previous one.

The show had a decrease in its audience by 17% when compared to the first season. ‘Detroiters’ was a favourite one for Comedy Central’s core audience, but it did not align with the networks’ new strategy to gather more fans.

Is Netflix interested in getting ‘Detroiters’ for season 3?

Fans started rumours that Netflix, or other streaming services, could be interested in acquiring ‘Detroiters’. It all started when Sam Richardson said on Twitter, “Sadly, @Detroiters won’t be picked up for a season 3 at Comedy Central. I want to thank everyone who watched and supported the show. It was a dream to make and I’m proud that those who did see it enjoyed it. Maybe it will find a home elsewhere, who knows? But truly, thank you”. With these words from one of the co-creators, it’s hard to be optimistic that it will come back, but we have to keep being hopeful!

Video Credits: Comedy Central UK

But these are rumours only, nothing was said officially. While the fans wait for something official to be said, they will have to keep watching the two first seasons. The show still airs on Comedy Central, in the USA and in Australia.

Let us know if you’d like the show to return? Drop your comments in the box below.