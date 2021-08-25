Departure Season 3: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Is ‘Departure’ renewed for a season 3? Here is what we know so far the show’s renewal status. Keep reading to find out.

‘Departure’, a mystery drama series is created by Vince Shiao. The series follows Kendra Malley, a talented crash investigator and single mother who takes on difficult disaster investigations and uncovers the truth over all odds. The Peacock TV original drama has spawned two seasons following its initial premiere in July 2019 to positive fan and critical acclaim. Kendra and Theo cross the Atlantic in the second season to aid FTSA in an automated high-speed rail disaster. You must be considering the possibility of a third season after Season 2’s seemingly conclusive ending. We’ve got your back in that scenario.

IS ‘DEPARTURE’ RENEWED FOR A SEASON 3?

Although there has been no official announcement regarding the show’s renewal, chances are it will return for a third season. The show’s taut action and suspense, combined with a stellar cast, have earned it a cult following. The show’s popularity is reflected in both critical reviews and audience ratings, which adds to the likelihood of its return. Having said that, it takes nearly a year from the renewal to the release of a season. If the show is recommissioned in 2021, we can expect season 3 to premiere in the fall of 2022.

‘DEPARTURE’ SEASON 3: CAST

The series relies on a strong core cast while rotating actors each season. The majority of the main cast members will almost certainly return in the third instalment of the series. Archie Panjabi plays TSIB investigator Kendra Malley, and the show would be incomplete without her. In addition to Kris Holden-Reid (Dom Hayes), Mark Rendall (Theo), Kelly McCormack (Charlotte), and Karen LeBlanc (Ellen Hunter), we may see Kris Holden-Reid (Dom Hayes), Mark Rendall (Theo), Kelly McCormack (Charlotte), and Karen LeBlanc (Ellen Hunter) reprising their respective roles in the third season.

However, one major cast member will not be returning for a possible third season. On February 5, 2021, Academy Award-winning actor Christopher Plummer, who played Kendra’s mentor Howard Lawson on the show, died. As a result, his character will almost certainly be written off in the third season.

‘DEPARTURE’ SEASON 3 : WHAT TO EXPECT?

Every season, the show’s unique format involves a different disaster investigation. Kendra joins the investigation team to help with the inexplicable disappearance of flight BGA 716 in the first season. The crash of the automated high-speed train Apollo on its route from Toronto to Chicago takes her to the scene of another calamity in the second season. The plots are filled with mind-bending conspiracy theories and political cover-ups throughout both seasons, and the mood and tone will be maintained in future seasons.

If renewed for third season, Kendra may decide to stay in the US, which might change a lot of equations for the previous squad. Ellen Hunter may play a pivotal part if Kendra accepts to team up with her at the end of the second season. Meanwhile, Howard’s health is rapidly deteriorating throughout the second season. Given the death of actor Christopher Plummer, we can expect awful news from Howard’s side in the third season.

Charlotte and Theo appear to get along pretty well in the second season, and the third season appears to expand on their blossoming crush. Dom will be seen less if Kendra relocates to the other side of the Atlantic. The third season will also hopefully provide an update on Kendra’s son K.J. In all likelihood, the upcoming third season will transport us to another location of a staged disaster, with an even more engrossing mystery surrounding it.

Stay tuned with us for future updates!