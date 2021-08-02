‘Dear White People’ Season 4 is almost around the corner, and we cannot wait. ‘Dear White People’ showrunner and cast member discuss what to expect from the final season!

‘Dear White People’ is based on Justin Simien’s acclaimed movie of the same name. It highlighted tensions that students of colour faced at the Ivy League school Winchester University where most students are white. The Netflix satirical series, also directed and written by Justin Simien, follows a similar plot. In 2020, ‘Dear White People’ saw a rise in its viewership as the Black Lives Matters protests were ongoing. The first season of ‘Dear White People’ premiered on 30th June 2017. After the first season’s success, Netflix renewed it for two more seasons.

‘Dear White People’ Season 4 will be all about relationships

‘Dear White People’ got renewed for a fourth and final season in 2019. The last season was expected to release in 2020 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Justin Simien and his crew completed the script by July 2020 but had to adjust the filming timetable due to production shutdowns across Hollywood. Currently, the release date is not known. But ‘Dear White People’ is expected to release this year in the fall. Similar to the past seasons, the final season would likely wrap up the story in ten episodes.

In an interview with Collider in 2019, Logan Browning, who plays the role of Samantha White, spoke about how things could turn for her character and the plot of ‘Dear White People’. She acknowledged that they do talk about it and Justin does have a vision.

“In a general sense, I think a fourth season would be really cool because I look at it as these students have been on your screen for three years, and when I think about college, I always think about senior year and having that fourth year. A lot of the students are juniors in the show. So, I do not know, but I think that ‘Dear White People’ could go to other places”, said Logan Browning.

Browning went on to discuss all of the relationships that had changed throughout the series. She is particularly interested in those relationships because they are where all of the action and movement takes place at the end of the day. But it is the relationships that make you show up because they are authentic. Those are the kinds of things she believed piqued her and others’ interest.

Justin Simien reveals plot details of ‘Dear White People’ Season 4

According to Deadline, creator and co-showrunner Justin Simien intend to make each season of ‘Dear White People’ a complete plot, similar to a movie. As several of the characters enter their final year of college, the fourth season will handle its own storyline. Virtue signalling will dominate the fourth season. He stated that the subject of what happens to a Black life after it gets declared that it matters was the central theme of this season before they recognised how critical the question was.

New cast members on ‘Dear White People’

‘Dear White People’ focuses each episode on a single character. For the fourth and final season, the main cast is likely to return. It will include Logan Browning as Samantha, Brandon P. Bell as Troy, Marque Richardson as Reggie, Antoinette Robertson as Coco, DeRon Horton as Lionel, John Patrick Amedori as Gabe, and Ashley Blaine Featherson as Joelle. The cast shared the news of the final season on Instagram with a reaction video.

Two new cast members will be part of season 4 of ‘Dear White People’. Karamo Brown of ‘Queer Eye’ got cast in a recurring role. Details of his role are not known. Actor Rome Flynn, who played the role of Gabriel in ‘How to Get Away with Murder’, will also be part of the upcoming season. He will play the role of David, who, in a way, is connected to Coco’s Antoinette Robertson.

However, Jeremy Tardy, who played Rashid Mburu on the show, will not return. In a series of tweets, he revealed he would not return for the final season of ‘Dear White People’. The actor has accused the production company Lionsgate of racial discrimination as the reason for not returning.

