Dead To Me Season 3: Release Date And Cast Update

With an abysmal and unpredictable climax that left many in tears, the anticipation for the third season grows, and we’ve got you covered on the latest developments. Here’s all we’ve learned so far about Season 3 of ‘Dead to Me’!

Liz Feldman’s ‘Dead to Me‘ is an excellent example of a well-crafted dark comedy. After the first season premiered in May 2019, it quickly gained tremendous popularity as a show full of unexpected twists and turns, and it got renewed for a second season, which debuted in May 2020. Fans were understandably interested in learning more about the show’s return to our television screens after it was praised for its incredible storytelling and brilliant acting. In that regard, here’s what we know about the show’s season 3 renewal.

When is ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 set to premiere?

‘Dead to Me’ Season 3- Cast

What can we expect from Season 3 of ‘Dead to Me’?

When is ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 set to premiere?

Following positive reviews from both fans and critics for the second season, Netflix announced on July 6, 2020, that the show would return for a third and final season. Following the official announcement, showrunner Liz Feldman took to Twitter to express her joy at receiving approval for her season 3 plans.

The third season was scheduled to begin production in January 2021. Nonetheless, like with other projects, work was disrupted by the catastrophic Covid-19 outbreak. The filming of ‘Dead to Me’ was delayed by several months as production could not commence in January. However, with things getting back to normal, the showrunner Liz Feldman posted on Instagram on May 7, 2021: “And… we’re back! Thrilled and grateful to be able to bring this story home,” while a picture of a clapperboard posted three weeks later teased: “The plot thickens. Working hard to bring you @deadtome S3.”

However, there is no official announcement on when the third and final season of ‘Dead to Me’ is set to premiere. We can assume that ‘Dead to Me’ season 3 will release sometime in late 2022.

‘Dead to Me’ Season 3- Cast

Season 3 of ‘Dead to Me’ will witness the clear return of the protagonists, Christina Applegate as Jen Harding and Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale. James Marsden as Ben Wood, Sam McCarthy as Charlie Harding, Luke Roessler as Henry Harding, Diana-Maria Riva as Detective Perez, and Brandon Scott as Nick Prager are all expected to join them. In flashbacks, James Marsden might play the role of the late Steve Wood. Natalie Morales (Michelle), Valerie Mahaffey (Lorna), and Suzy Nakamura (Karen) may also return for the third instalment in a recurring capacity.

What can we expect from Season 3 of ‘Dead to Me’?

Season 2 concludes on a cliff-hanger, with Jen confessing to murdering Steve, though Detective Perez and Jen subsequently decide to disregard the confession. Judy discovers numerous hundred-dollar dollars buried inside the paintings she receives from Perez, which adds to the surprise. The finale closes on an unusual note, with Judy and Jen being hit by a car driven by none other than Steve’s twin, Ben, on their way home.

Video Credits: Movie Addicts

The third season will most likely pick up just where season 2 left off. Following the hit-and-run in the season 2 finale, Ben, Jen, and Judy may become embroiled in a complicated case. As this is the final season of the programme, there are a lot of loose ends to tie up, including what Charlie will do after discovering Jen’s letter in which she confesses to killing Steve. In addition, there is an ongoing investigation into Steve’s death. Despite Perez and Jen’s agreement to ignore the latter’s confession, Perez will have to choose between siding with Jen and the law if authorities find Steve’s body.

FAQ’S- ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3

1 /3

Where can you watch ‘Dead to Me’?

All seasons of ‘Dead to Me’ are currently available on Netflix.

2 /3

When did Season 2 of ‘Dead to Me’ come out?

Season 2 of ‘Dead to Me’ dropped on 8 May 2020.

3 /3

Will there be Season 3 of’ Dead to Me’?

Yes, just two months after the second season of ‘Dead to Me’ premiered, Netflix confirmed that the series would return for a third and final season.

Looking ahead, we can fairly predict that season 3 will present us with even more amazing twists, hair-raising thrills, and hilarious comedy, just like the previous two seasons. Until then, stay tuned with DKODING for future updates on the show.

