David From Schitt’s Creek Opens Up About His Sexual Orientation

David Rose is loved for his sarcasm and his banter with his on-screen sister Alexis Rose. Let’s get to know how similar the character is to Daniel Levy in real life.

HIGHLIGHTS —

David Rose explains his pansexuality on ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Is David Rose pansexual in real life?

Who is Daniel Levy’s partner in real life?

Daniel Levy as David Rose is one of the main leads on ‘Schitt’s Creek‘. He earlier came across as the spoiled son of a wealthy family. After a bankruptcy incident, he and his family try to learn to live like ordinary people in the Rosebud motel. But as the show goes on, David comes across as a funny and caring person who is trying hard to find himself and his passions. During the show, David’s sexuality is subtly portrayed on the show. After learning that he is pansexual, fans can’t help but ask if David Rose is pansexual in real life.

All the love and congratulations going out to Catherine O'Hara for her win tonight, and to the entire Schitt's Creek cast and crew for the team win! ✨💛✨ pic.twitter.com/LF8Q1Vd8Hj — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) March 1, 2021

David Rose explains his pansexuality on ‘Schitt’s Creek’

In the popular sitcom, Daniel Levy’s character David Rose is pansexual. It means that he is attracted to people regardless of their biological sex, gender, or gender identity. In an episode, David uniquely explained his sexuality. In a conversation with Stevie (Emily Hampshire), he explained: “I do drink red wine, but I also drink white wine. And I have been known to sample the occasional rosé. A couple of summers back I tried a Merlot that used to be a Chardonnay which got a bit complicated.”

By the end of season 3, David was in a relationship with Patrick (Noah Reid), with whom he also set up a boutique general store. It was David’s first serious relationship on the show. We also saw Patrick come out openly about his sexuality to his family. They got married to each other in the season finale.

David Rose explains his pansexuality on ‘Schitt’s Creek’

In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”, Daniel Levy and Noah Reid talked about David’s pansexual character. Levy felt that the way that they have handled sexuality on the show has been incredibly nonchalant. They have been very deliberate to not make the queer storylines stand out in any way because they did not want them to. They wanted them to be presented with the same kind of casual ease that straight storylines are showcased.

Related: 5 Reasons Schitt’s Creek Can Repeat Its Emmys’ Clean Sweep In The Golden Globes 2020

Reid also felt that there are not a lot of examples of same-sex relationships on television that are treated just like any relationship would be treated. That is something that Dan and their whole writing team had been cognizant of. Their respective characters are just in a relationship the way that anybody would be in one, and that is the way he felt it absolutely should be represented on television. He also added that their on-screen portrayal really was hitting home with many people who do not feel like they have seen that represented on screens a lot.

Today for #schittscreekweek, we want to highlight a few of our favourite pieces of fan art: https://t.co/1Iawd3TXiE pic.twitter.com/eMwcjmRnfL — CBC Comedy (@CBCComedy) February 26, 2021

Is David Rose pansexual in real life?

After watching Daniel Levy as David Rose on ‘Schitt’s Creek’, many fans wondered if the actor was pansexual in real life? Even though David’s character perfectly portrays his sexual identity, Daniel Levy is not pansexual in real life. He came out gay to his parents when he was eighteen years old. In an interview with “Hollywood Reporter”, Levy recalled that his parents already knew for the longest time. Both his parents were waiting for him to tell them, but Dan’s mother could not wait any longer.

Who is Daniel Levy’s partner in real life?

While on-screen, David Rose and Patrick Brewer got married. In real life, Dan Levy is not dating anyone. Recently in an interview, Levy explained that he spent about a year and a half of his life wanting to run from most of his relationships because he felt he was not in any place to be of great value to any of his partners.

Video Credits: The Ellen Show

In an interview with “Bustle”, Dan talked about his relationships and heartbreak. “You then get into these habits where you are dating people who are totally wrong for you because they are seeking out people who are a bit damaged. And you are seeking out people who have one foot out the door so that you do not actually give yourself over in any kind of way”