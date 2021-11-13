‘Stranger Things’ star has made some solid revelations about how Netflix tried to passively sabotage and bury the first season of the show.

David Harbour has worked on the successful Netflix original ‘Stranger Things‘ for four seasons now. However, before the first season was released, the actor could not envisage that people would discover the show, let alone obsess over it for years to come. Here’s what David Harbour has revealed about Netflix trying to bury ‘Stranger Things’.

A SENSE OF DISCOVERY

Given that ‘Stranger Things’ has received worldwide critical and popular acclaim, it is hard to imagine anyone from its cast or crew ever second-guessing the show’s potential. Yet David Harbour, who plays the grumpy yet adorable Hopper in the series, revealed that he was apprehensive of the world never discovering ‘Stranger Things’. His worries came to the surface as Netflix was not spending a single penny on marketing and advertising the show before the release of its inaugural season.

David Harbour revealed Netflix wanted to ruin ‘Stranger Things’ but failed

At that time, in a conversation with ‘The Vampire Diaries‘ star Paul Wesley, David Harbour felt that the radio silence from Netflix indicated that the show was “terrible”. The actor recalls, “So about two weeks before the show I was like, ‘There’s still no ads, man, like buses and phones, there’s no ads,’ and he [Paul] was like, ‘Sorry man, they’re trying to bury it.’ It was clearly a terrible show”.

Despite the dearth of marketing, as we all know, ‘Stranger Things’ took the world by storm. In fact, it is responsible for giving Netflix more credibility as a quality content platform. Once the love for the show started pouring everywhere, David Harbour realised how silly he was being by thinking that he “blew” the chance of nailing a show in which he had a leading role.

In a way, the success that ‘Stranger Things’ witnessed was inevitable. It transported its audiences to all the eerie aspects of the 1980s and paid homage to the everlasting work of greats like Stephen King and many more. With its Coca Cola and Cold War theme, ‘Stranger Things’ crafted a world of its own and undeniably became one of the best shows of our time. What is more amazing is that Netflix never had to invest in promoting it as the show spread like wildfire because of its unique and compelling appeal.

David Harbour as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things – Season 1 #StrangerThingsDay pic.twitter.com/t4Lnhaaeie — best of david harbour (@bestofharbour) November 6, 2021

Even David Harbour feels the same as he expressed, “I think one of the things that people love about it, and it’s so hard to have in today’s culture, is you discovered it. I mean, like, you didn’t hear much about it, and you just sort of were playing around on Netflix and … people were like, ‘Oh this looks kind of good,’ and there was a sense of discovery about it. That was brilliant”.

Harbour also revealed that later on, the advertising team at Netflix claimed the lack of promotion was simply a thoughtful “manipulation” and had proclaimed that they are “geniuses”. Regardless of how ‘Stranger Things’ got here, it is safe to say, ever since people “discovered” ‘Stranger Things’, the show has become a cult in its own league.

THE AWAITED RETURN

The last time ‘Stranger Things’ graced our screens was in 2019. The wait for the fourth season has been arduously long due to the Covid-19 outbreak. However, it is expected to be worth it.

For starters, David Harbour’s Jim Hopper has not died. He is simply a prisoner of the Soviet establishment. Hence, we will see him return in a grittier avatar. Despite the show evolving over the seasons, Harbour revealed that the amusing status quo within the cast is still “preserved”. Every day on set feels like the “first day of the first season” to all actors. While Harbour still remains the “angry New York actor”, the youngsters have not ceased to be “little kids”.

‘Stranger Things’ season 4 looks like it could be the most disturbing installment yet.https://t.co/zG2X0Az82G — Mental Floss (@mental_floss) November 7, 2021

What will make things more interesting is that the cast has gotten ever closer, as per Harbour. Everyone is still very much in “love” with the creators and their respective characters. As a result, they “feel like a family”. In fact, Harbour went on to say that he will miss this bonding more than anything once the show ends. Undoubtedly, the chemistry among the cast members is bound to generate wonders on the screen.

