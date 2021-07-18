David Harbour likes ‘Black Widow’ more than ‘Stranger Things’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe project turned out to be more challenging ergo thrilling for David Harbour than ‘Stranger Things’ which has become old for him.

David Harbour is currently every actor’s dream. He rose to popular fame by playing Jim Hopper in ‘Stranger Things’ and claimed a piece of our hearts forever with his heartfelt performance. Harbour then stepped into the MCU with ‘Black Widow‘. Now, fans can finally see him as the Red Guardian. If that wasn’t enough, Harbour has slain his screen time in Steven Soderbergh’s brilliant ‘No Sudden Move’ streaming on HBO Max. Given his successful stint in the show business, Harbour has enabled himself to be openly inclined towards ‘Black Widow’ more than ‘Stranger Things’.

TASTE OF THE MCU

Just like any other actor, David Harbour did not shy away from joining the coveted MCU. His role as Alexei Shostakov has created a lot of buzz. Therefore, it’s wonderful to hear Harbour sharing his experience of ‘Black Widow’ in contrast to ‘Stranger Things’.

In a conversation with “The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”, the ‘No Sudden Move’ actor revealed that he wanted his beloved film ‘Black Widow’ to be dropped on Dinsey+ last year itself but the studio persisted for a theatrical release. Although he was disappointed, he understands the importance of that decision now as he adulated the MCU.

“I’m so happy you have a big movie like that just as the world is starting to open up because Marvel movies have become this thing over the past last 10 years. They are a joyous way to come together and have this fantasy experience together. There is such a big fan base for them. It’s almost like they’re becoming part of our mythology.”

Given Harbour’s deep admiration for MCU and its legacy, it’s inevitable that he is more inclined towards ‘Black Widow’ than ‘Stranger Things’.

PLAYING RED GUARDIAN

The ‘Stranger Things’ actor has a penchant for portraying characters with complex layers. Consequently, Red Guardian was the perfect match for him.

Harbour confessed that he enjoyed the experience of ‘Black Widow’ as it was fun to play Red Guardian. He elaborated that although the character appears “incredibly brutal”, he emanated great humour since “he is so oblivious to his own narcissism”. Red Guardian is also an “idiot”, making him the “perfect specimen” for therapy where he can explore his “guilt, shame and remorse”. (Reminiscent of Bucky Barnes, isn’t it?)

David Harbour likes ‘Black Widow’ more than ‘Stranger Things’

Moreover, Harbour teased the fans that eventually “you warm up to him”. The in-depth description of his character in ‘Black Widow’ speaks mountains about how committed the actor has been to his role. His understanding of the Red Guardian could not have come without him truly having fun with owning the MCU role.

Yet the road for David was not entirely smooth in ‘Black Widow’. Recounting his experience, Harbour mentioned that he struggled with the action scenes and even tore a hamstring while filming a sequence in the beginning. “That stuff was hard”, Harbour exclaimed. He had to display Red Guardian’s “super strength” and perform a fair amount of “running around and climbing” while weighing 125 kg.

After getting his daunting experience in MCU’s ‘Black Widow’, Harbour is now prepared to take on any demanding role that comes his way.

HOPPER IN RUSSIA

Although Harbour has openly displayed that he is more inclined towards ‘Black Widow’ than ‘Stranger Things’, he still has a soft spot for his Netflix show which will release its fourth season soon. The actor teased his fans, “We’ve done some crazy stuff this season. I can’t wait for you guys to see it”.

Given David’s experience in the MCU, the Duffers, creators of ‘Stranger Things’, sought to milk the best out of him, the actor disclosed. He joked that rather than bringing him “more coffee and contemplation” and “more doughnuts”, he was handed more strenuous scenes.

While we know that Jim Hopper is transported to Russia in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, the Russian setting led to a “horrible coincidence” for Harbour: his MCU role is also a Russian guy.

To “differentiate” his experience and characters in ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Stranger Things’, David Harbour had leaked ‘Black Widow’ set details and his look to the Duffers. He endeavoured to appear “very different” in both the roles as he was aware of the “overlapping audiences” between the two projects.

While we can now witness David Harbour’s Red Guardian in ‘Black Widow’, we are yet to experience Jim Hopper in Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’. The wait for the “crazy stuff” of the upcoming season feels truly agonizing.

