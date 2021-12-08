David Harbour experienced a rebirth in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

David Harbour said that he introspected his whole character from within as Hopper experiences a rebirth in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 and has teased that you would see a changed Jim Hopper this time.

David Harbour has become a rage since the time the Duffer Brothers teased that Jim Hopper is alive and is strangely laying railway tracks in Russia.

Hopper to go through the phase of redemption in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

David Harbour explains his strange character arc

While giving an interview at the Javits Center in NYC on Saturday, Harbour told his fans that they can expect a change in his character arc. In his words, he said, “Tremendous arc of redemption”. It might be interesting to see Hopper realise his mistakes and change his behaviour. Although we are not sure if fans would love to see him as a changed man.

His character experienced a rebirth and, somewhere down the line, Hopper would come to analyse his past behaviour and would address the toxicity that he’s carried all through, according to Harbour.

Harbour told his fans that he experienced “all kinds of complicated feelings about his character”.

Hopper is concerned about his relationship with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) because he has complicated it with his controlling behaviour.

David Harbour explains his strange character arc

A lot of fans complained that they didn’t like his toxic masculinity, however, Harbour explained that he was being realistic with the character. He had to do this to align with the 80s and 90s attitude.

He also emphasized that Hopper may look like a tough guy but he is soft inside. The best part about him is that he will love his children and would do anything to protect them, even if that means putting himself in danger. He might not be the cool uncle for kids, but at the end of the day, he would always show up and kids can rely on him.

Hopper confessed that he likes this surprisingly good part of his character that comes out in a critical situation. Oftentimes, we see the kids facing one problem or the other and Hopper showing up to help them in his own strange way.

“I think that’s been part of the journey with him, is to show all these different colours”, he added.

Let us know if you like this strangeness in the character or you would like to see him as a changed man in the comments box below.