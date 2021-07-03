David Harbour Cursed For Doing Something Horrible To Stranger Things Season 4

David Harbour has done something due to which fans of ‘Stranger Things’ can’t forgive him.

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper on ‘Stranger Things’, couldn’t resist the exciting storyline his character is set to offer in the upcoming season 4. He teased a lot of details about the plot because of which fans are cursing him. Harbour is accused of killing all the hype around his character David Harbour.

DAVID HARBOUR KILLS ALL THE MOMENTUM BY DISCLOSING THIS JIM HOPPER

He reportedly told in an interview that ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 has a “clear, clean, specific, and definite ending”. Harbour became famous for playing the Hawkins Police Department chief and Eleven’s adopted father Jim Hopper in the show.

He compared his sort of rebirth as that of Gandalf’s resurrection in ‘The Lord of the Rings‘. He said that fans will get to see Hopper in his “purest” and “most vulnerable” form in season 4. ‘Stranger Things 4’ will be a “big, beautiful season”, said the cop. All the exciting things happening in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 makes it his favourite season.

He leaked these details while giving an interview to Collider during the promotions for ‘Black Widow’. Harbour also said that most of the story will not be in Hawkins anymore.

“Locale-wise, we’re bigger. We’re introducing new stuff, but we’re also tightening and wrapping up in a certain direction. To make it have a clear, clean, specific, and definite ending at some point, which I can’t really talk about.”

PANDEMIC CHANGED THE COURSE OF ‘STRANGER THINGS’

Those who follow ‘Stranger Things’ know that the makers of the series, Duffer Brothers, had planned to end the Netflix series after four seasons. But during the pandemic break, they declared that ‘Stranger Things’ won’t end with season 4. They have drafted the end of the story, and also decided which would be the last season. Pandemic gave them the time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show.

“Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

According to Harbour, the Duffer Brothers started out with season 1 as so tight and limited in a certain way, but widened their plot in every direction, every season. Whatever Duffer Brothers are doing, each season is just brilliant and extraordinary. And “this [time] again, we top it. Like I feel, it’s a big, beautiful season. I can’t wait for people to see it”, highlighted Harbour.

FANS WON’T FORGIVE DAVID HARBOUR

Harbour’s statement came as a shocker for some fans as people wanted the actor to maintain the hype rather than kill it by leaking important details, especially because this time, his character is at the centre point. He should have acted like Kit Harrington who hid the rebirth of Jon Snow in ‘Game of Thrones‘ despite every media channel asking him about the same. But Harbour couldn’t contain his excitement. Some fans are overreacting and cursing him for disclosing these details about ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, even though he hasn’t done any damage to the thrill and all the hype around the upcoming season. He hasn’t revealed how Jim Hopper will get back to life and reach Russia.

If you can make out anything from the hints he has been throwing, do write in the comments box below. Also, share your opinion and fan theories about the upcoming season.