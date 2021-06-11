Dateline Season 30: Renewal Status And Release Date Update

Hosted by Stone Phillips and Jane Pauley, ‘Dateline NBC’ premiered back in March 1992. The show was originally a news magazine. Currently, it is the longest-running series in the network’s primetime history. ‘Dateline NBC’ focuses on showcasing real-life murder mysteries, rigorous investigations and documentaries. Anchor Lester Holt alongside correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison, and Dennis Murphy, share real-life stories of ordinary people. They get the actual scene and help put together the real event for its audience. On several occasions, ‘Dateline NBC’ has been awarded the highest awards in broadcast journalism. The show is currently on its record-breaking twenty-ninth season. So, will NBC cancel ‘Dateline’ or bring it back for season 30?

‘Dateline’ Season 30 release update

How do the victim’s family talk openly about the incidents?

Dax Shepard is a fan of ‘Dateline’s’ Keith Morrison

There has been no announcement regarding the renewal of ‘Dateline NBC’ Season 30. The latest season 29 is currently airing on the NBC network. The recently released episodes received a rating of 0.60 in the 18-49 demographic category and a viewership of 3.10 million. In comparison to season 28, the ratings were down by 23% in demography and 15% in viewership. Hence, at this point, it is difficult to figure out if ‘Dateline NBC’ will be back for season 30 or not.

One of the main aspects of ‘Dateline’ is the story shared by the loved ones of the murder victim. Apart from the interview segment, the family members also share their personal moments with the audience.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, the executive producer of ‘Dateline’, Liz Cole, was asked how the victim’s friends and family agree to share on the show. Cole shared that these are important stories to tell. Not because they shed light on how the criminal justice system works. But because they give voice to the victims’ families. She further explained that they approach the victim’s family with great sensitivity. On ‘Dateline’ they have producers who have been doing it for a long time. They have a lot of respect for the families and the people in the stories they cover. They approach in a way that gives the family members time to feel comfortable. Later, when they are ready to sit down, ‘Dateline’ does a lengthy interview.

Field producer Carol Gable also told Buzzfeed that some people do not want to do anything. They just want to sit in the chair, talk about the thing, and then go home. Other people are more interested in showing what the story is. Most people would take them to the scene or drive them to an important place. ‘Dateline’ does not just choose these spots haphazardly. They try to find places the correspondent and key characters can go to, that really is pivotal to the story.

Throughout twenty-nine seasons, correspondent Keith Morrison has created a huge fan base for himself. Whether it is his iconic delivery style or his expressions during an interview, Morrison is one of the most likeable faces on the show. Even Morrison’s leaning habit has separate fan pages on Instagram and Facebook.

In an interview with The Wrap, Morrison shared that he does not know how it became a thing. He further said: “If you watch (TV news), you will see people walking a lot. They start at one place and walk, walk, walk while they are talking to you. Then you see when people are kind of waving their arms around while they are talking to you with their hands. Whenever I have had to do a standup, I figured the best thing to do is to look relaxed and not look too excitable on camera. So, I just lean on something. It just became a thing.”

Actor Dax Shepard also once told People Magazine that he loves ‘Dateline NBC’. The most striking reason behind it was Keith Morrison’s ability to lean on almost any surface (barbed wire, fire, wind), his high-octane brand of empathy and his spot-on eye for pairing any environment with the perfect leather jacket. He further praised Morrison as a unique blend of a scrappy hustler and a honed professional.

Tell us if you think ‘Dateline’ should return for season 30 on NB in the comment section!