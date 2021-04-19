Dash And Lily Season 2: Release Date Information And More

Will there be a season 2 of ‘Dash and Lily’? Let’s find out more about the romantic series!

The Netflix series, ‘Dash and Lily’, revolves around a Book of Dares left by Lily at a library in Manhattan. Dash finds the notebook and instantly gets intrigued by the clues and tries to know her more. Lily comes across as the person who loves the holiday season and the romance that it brings along. In contrast, Dash hates everything about Christmas. The ending of ‘Dash and Lily’ hints at a possible season 2. So, will the hit series reunite us again with Dash and Lily?

HIGHLIGHTS —

Is ‘Dash and Lily’ Season 2 in production?

A ‘Dash and Lily’ sequel?

‘Dash and Lily’ ending

Is ‘Dash and Lily’ Season 2 in production?

Is ‘Dash and Lily’ Season 2 in production?

Season 2 of ‘Dash and Lily’ has not been renewed by Netflix yet. In an interview with “TVLine”, executive producer Joe Tracz talked about the show’s future. He said: “I would love to be able to go back and do the second book and third book. The third book was actually written on set. David and Rachel would visit the set, and they would be working on their chapters for the third book. I love these characters so much and the city that they live in. Knowing that there is more story to be told, those are stories I would love to tell.”

Even if ‘Dash and Lily’ get its renewal in a couple of weeks, we can expect a delay in its release. Keeping the coronavirus pandemic situation in mind, the filming might face complications.

A ‘Dash and Lily’ sequel?

‘Dash and Lily’ are based on a series of novels by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan. The sequel novel, “The Twelve Days of Dash and Lily”, is set a year after Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares. In the book, Lily’s grandpa (James Saito) will face a health crisis. Not just him, Dash and Lily’s relationship would go through a crisis of their own.

Related: Know The Return Dates For Dash & Lily Season 2: All Details Inside

Video Credit: Checa Edits

The official description from the publisher read that even though they are still together, somehow the magic has gone out of their relationship and it is clear that Lily has fallen out of love with life.

In the third novel, “Mind the Gap”, Dash and Lily get separated for college. Hence, they now have to deal with the complications of a long-distance relationship. However, the great thing is that the distance between Oxford and New York is not as severe as Fiji and New York.

The last book in the ‘Dash and Lily’ series is set in London around the Christmas season. The publisher’s description states that Dash will share the heartbreaking news that he would not be coming home for Christmas. Lily then decides that if Dash cannot come to her, she will join him in London. The perfect romantic gesture spins out of Lily’s control. Soon Dash and Lily feel more of a gap between them, even though they are in the same city. Hence the audience will later get to find out if London will bring them together again or will it be their undoing?

Dash and Lily ending

The end of season 1 saw Lily leaving the taxi that she boarded with her parents to go to Fiji. Lily decides it after receiving a message from her brother that Dash had written for her in the notebook. He called Lily smart and brave and what they shared was real. He revealed that he has fallen in love with her. He asked her to meet him in the place where it all began. Dash waited for her at the library. When she gets to the library, someone hands her the keys to go inside. Dash creates all the memories of the dares they did around the city through various figurines. Lily tells Dash that it is hard to express her feelings, so she instead kisses him. Lily then gets a call from her grandfather who tells her that she can stay in New York. When Dash and Lily try to leave the library, they get locked in.

Video Credit: Netflix

Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily (Midori Francis) can obviously be expected to return for season 2 as there will be no ‘Dash and Lily’ without the young stars. Other cast members that could be seen in season 2 of ‘Dash and Lily’ include Dante Brown (Boomer), Troy Iwata (Langston), Agneeta Thacker (Priya), James Saito (Arthur), Keana Marie (Sofia), and Jodi Long (Mrs Basil E).