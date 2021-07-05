Leaving Downton Abbey Abruptly, Dan Stevens Secretly Fishing For A Role In Bridgerton

Dan Stevens left ‘Downton Abbey’ quite suddenly. The leading man who had won many hearts during his role as cousin Matthew left the show in 2013, but his recent apologies for leaving the show points to a possible return to the genre.

Fans of ‘Downton Abbey‘ remember 2013 with conflicted emotions. As the third season of the show wrapped up, longtime fans had to say goodbye to Dan Stevens, who portrayed cousin Matthew, who left the show without any notice. Now, Dan Stevens’ real reason for leaving ‘Downton Abbey’ is coming to light, and it’s surprising.

Dan Stevens in ‘Downton Abbey’

Why did he leave?

Is he gunning for ‘Bridgerton’ now?

‘DOWNTON ABBEY’ AND DAN STEVENS

Matthew Crawley was heading for good things in life when he died in the show. His wife had given birth to their first child, and everything was turning around for his family. However, a car accident that aired to the thousands of fans near Christmas changed his faith and fans in years.

Speaking in 2017 to “The Guardian”, Dan Stevens apologized for ruining thousands of Christmas celebration plans that year. It was his breakthrough role, and he has moved on to star in many films and become a household name. The hidden motive behind Dan Stevens leaving ‘Downton Abbey’ has become more evident in recent years.

The actor has appeared in multiple interviews this year, saying that he did not want to be pigeon-holed into the romantic genre. He was getting a lot of similar roles and wanted to explore other genres. He has since played many enigmatic characters and kept a level of anonymity in his screen roles that many of his co-stars would have paid an arm and a leg for.

His profile says as much. Dan Stevens likes to be challenged. Speaking to “Sky News” from his set on the horror movie ‘Rental’, Dan said,

“Actually, disappearing into these roles and finding something different by challenging myself and surprising other people is all part of it as well”.

Leaving ‘Downton Abbey’ abruptly, Dan Stevens secretly plotting to get a role in ‘Bridgerton’

He also hinted that his role in ‘Rental’ would be followed by some smaller offerings in genre shows and movies as he explores more acting roles.

‘BRIDGERTON’ DILEMMA

The “Shondaland” smash ‘Bridgerton’ was made for the pandemic. The alluring scenes of Rege-Jean Page settling in to give his attention to his lady love and the delicious countryside meant that the show was the perfect place for the people to tune in to.

However, the Netflix show dropped a bombshell as soon as the first season ended. The main actor of the first series, Rege-Jean Page was leaving the show. The fans seemed surprised, and many complained that the actor had taken the Dan Stevens route while leaving the show.

Lady Whistledown has bid Simon Basset adieu, as Rege-Jean Page will not be returning for Season 2 of Bridgerton. https://t.co/Jo7jxsPkd4 pic.twitter.com/TZHT40Oe2e — IGN (@IGN) April 4, 2021

While both Page and Stevens have repeatedly praised their former shows, they have also said they will not return for the sequels. Page’s breakout role was followed by a slurry of appreciation driven towards him. Still, he has repeatedly said that the streaming giant Netflix wanted to focus on different aspects of the aristocratic family moving forward.

Though the actor was all praise about the show itself, his wife on the show, Daphne, is returning for the second season while he has left fans quite jilted. This is where Dan comes in.

DAN STEVENS IN ‘BRIDGERTON ?’

Dan’s interview with “Sky News” is quite telling. After acting in films for several years and exploring various facets of himself, he is ready to move back into smaller productions with a genre focus.

‘Bridgerton,’ which will be moving forward without its leading man in season 2, might be perfect for this. The repeated interviews pointing out the hidden motive behind Dan Stevens leaving ‘Downton Abbey’ and his apologies seem to indicate that he wants to give romance another try.

It wouldn’t be misplaced either. With the precedent now set, Stevens has to only act in one season of the super hit show, and he would be free to move onto other pastures just like he always has. He could also vie for one of the prominent roles in the future seasons.

He has also said that eight years after leaving the show, the fans still ask about him returning to ‘Downton Abbey’. While ‘Bridgerton’ is entirely dissimilar in every way, it is still a period drama dealing with aristocrats and having quite a lot of romance.

So, for fans, Dan returning to the romance fold in the new show would be a triumph. Whether he would be becoming a part of the cast of season 2, there’s no current news to indicate either way. However, given Netflix and their previous decisions, it might be a surprise they’ve kept in store.

Dan Stevens has been apologizing for quite a bit about ‘Downton Abbey’ lately. Rumours claim that the recent interviews indicate that he is willing to return to the genre. Could ‘Bridgerton’ see Stevens donning coattails and a top hat again? Season 2 might have the answers.