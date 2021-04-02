Dan Levy Has 50 Seasons Story Ready For Schitt’s Creek

The creator of the multiple-award-winning sitcom thought the story would end in season 5!

There are sitcoms that only make you laugh, and there are sitcoms that make you cry and then laugh. Then there are sitcoms like ‘Schitt’s Creek’ that makes you laugh while you’re crying.

Highlights —

Dan Levy carefully plotted David’s romance

Why ‘Schitt’s Creek’ had to end

If the previous few years’ Golden Globes and Emmys are anything to go by, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is a brilliant and funny sitcom with seasoned and talented actors and an unmissable story. As each of the seasons progresses, the storyline of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ goes from being a standard and funny rags-to-riches to being a story about love.

"Our show at its core is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance and that is something that we need more of now than we've ever needed before."



– @danjlevy after Schitt's Creek won the Outstanding Comedy Series #Emmy💛 — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020

The sitcom is about the once filthy-rich Rose family who find themselves embezzled out of all money and have to now live in a motel in a town that the family patriarch, Johnny, bought as a joke for his son David’s birthday. Interestingly, Eugene and Dan Levy, who play father and son on the show, are also its co-creators (though ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is not based on their real-life dynamic by a mile).

The story goes that the idea for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ was thought up by Dan Levy, and he approached his father about making it, who agreed to go ahead with it. But originally, Dan had a different approach to the show’s storyline.

This was the original storyline of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ – As per Dan Levy

RELATED: 5 Reasons Schitt’s Creek Can Repeat Its Emmys’ Clean Sweep In The Golden Globes 2020

Dan Levy carefully plotted David’s romance

Dan Levy’s original idea was to create a story about family members who meet as strangers and then grow to love each other. He says in an interview,

“The setup of the show was always that this family would realize that money is not the be-all and end-all”. The actor continues, “The goal was, at the end of this show, this family will realize the value of love”.

But he also wanted to have a long-term queer relationship that was meaningful and fulfilling. David, who Levy himself plays, is a complex character, on the surface hard and guarded, but inside deeply wounded and sensitive. After setting up a business with Patrick Noah, he falls in love with him, and the two get married. But there was always the alternate storyline for the two lurking around: the will-they-won’t-they scenario.

Says Levy, “I want[ed] to see a successful queer relationship on television“. He was sure he didn’t want to do the will-they-won’t-they scene, where the couple breaks up and then is back together.

Congratulations to Schitt’s Creek’s incredible editor Trevor Ambrose on the nomination of “Happy Ending” for Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television for the #ACEEddieAwards! pic.twitter.com/XIgclv6SQh — Schitt's Creek (Pop) (@SchittsCreekPop) March 11, 2021

Why ‘Schitt’s Creek’ had to end

Originally, Dan Levy had thought that the show was going to end after season 5. But the show was picked up for more seasons, and towards its end, a lot more acclaim. And just when the show was truly picking up globally, the creators decided to end it.

But the fact is, Dan Levy says that he could work with the characters and the show forever. There could even be 50 seasons of it. “But the story really dictated where we went. And I, at no point, wanted to compromise on quality or storytelling”, he says.

They wanted to create a show that was thoughtful and wrap things up in a meaningful and special way.

“I wanted a certain level of open-endedness. I never wanted the audience to feel like we’ve abandoned them. It was always important to make sure that everything happened for the right reason. It might not be what the audience wants, but it’s what the character needs” remarks Dan

What do you think of ‘Schitt’s Creek’s’ storyline? Could it have been better? Let us know in the comments below!