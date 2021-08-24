Dallas Season 4 On TNT: Release Date, Plot And Cast

Is ‘Dallas’ coming back with season 4? Let’s find out.

After giving three spectacular seasons, fans have been wondering if they will get to see the Ewings family from ‘Dallas’ again in season 4. Well, if you have the same question in your family, then keep scrolling to find out more about ‘Dallas’ season 4.

WHAT IS THE PLOTLINE OF ‘DALLAS’?

An American soap opera, Dallas was helmed by Cynthia Cidre. This series was a spin-off of the TV show based on the same name that aired from 1978 to 1991. The plotline of the series revolves around the Ewings clan, a well-known Dallas family that is established in the oil and cattle-ranching industries.

WILL ‘DALLAS’ COME BACK FOR SEASON 4?

We have unfortunate news to share with all the fans. TNT has announced that they have cancelled the series and it will not be renewed for season 4. It is to be believed that the ratings of the show were only declining and it is one of TNT’s lowest-rated TV shows. TNT released a statement saying,

“We are extremely proud of the series, which defied expectations by standing as a worthy continuation of the Ewing saga. We want to thank everyone involved with the show, from the extraordinary cast to the impeccable production team, led by the show’s creative forces, Cynthia Cidre and Mike Robin. We especially want to thank the people of Dallas for their warm and generous hospitality during the production of the series.”

‘DALLAS’ SEASON 3 REVIEW

Well, looks like the critics were quite unsatisfied with season 3 of the show. Brian Lowry from “variety” felt that the creative directors lacked an original storyline. He said, “The show just appears to be recycling earlier beats, resulting in flourishes that feel more suited to daytime soaps than primetime serials.”

Whereas, Paul Chambers from “Movie Chambers” stated, “The young bloods played by Henderson, Metcalfe and Jordana Brewster (Elena Ramos) kept it interesting. But, ultimately the bother of keeping up with what was happening at such breakneck speed was more trouble than it was worth.”

‘THE DALLAS’: MOST FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Is The ‘Dallas’ renewing for season 4?

TNT has cancelled ‘Dallas’ and the show will not return for season 4.

Where can I watch ‘Dallas’?

You can watch ‘Dallas’ for free on IMDB TV.

