Are The Curtains Ready To Drop On Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Let’s Find Out

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ producers are up for a new show. So, does this mean your favourite sitcom ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ is coming to an end? Let us take a look at what the producers of the show have to say.

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, created by the ‘Parks and Recreation‘ duo of Dan Goor and Michael Schur, who are former college roommates, centres on Peralta, played by ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum Samberg, a screwball who happens to be a really good cop. Raymond Holt, a seen-it-all and emotionally challenged captain played by Andre Braugher, who scored three consecutive Emmy nominees for Supporting Actor from 2014-2016, is his captain in the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. Other stars include Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Dirk Blocker.

Highlights —

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ producers coming up with a new show?

Does this mean ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ is ending?

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, Fox’s most highly rated live-action comedy series this season between adults 18-49, is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions, and 3 Arts. Together with David Miner and Luke Del Tredici, Goor and Schur are the executive producers. In its first season, the show won two Golden Globes, for best comedy series and best actor in a comedy series (Samberg).

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ producers team up for new comedy series. Does this hint towards ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ ending?

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ producers coming up with a new show?

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ producers have teamed up for a brand-new comedy series named ‘Grand Crew’. The NBC series will be followed by a group of close friends navigating their way through the ups and downs of life, including all that comes with finding love, all at a wine bar. Phil Augusta Jackson, executive producer and writer of the show, and Dan Goor, his co-executive producer, are working hard to bring their vision to life, as development has already been delayed due to a global pandemic.

Related: Find Out How Hulu’s Version Of Parks And Recreation Is Different From Original

‘Grand Crew’ will be produced by Universal Television, as Goor is currently on a contract with them. The cast would include Echo Kellem, Justin Cunningham, Nicole Byer, and other famous faces. This is one of the next NBC pilots, along with ‘American Auto’ and ‘La Brea’. According to the network’s scripted content president, Lisa Katz, “Our driving force has always been to find talented storytellers who have a strong point of view”.

“While these shows are thematically very distinct, a unique voice, excellent world-building, and compelling storytelling are what they have in common. We can’t wait to share them with TV fans all over the place. As busy as Jackson and Goor are with this new project, they’re still focusing a lot on the upcoming ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season”

She added.

Does this mean ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ is ending?

Cheer up fans!! Your favourite show is not ending. In August 2020, the official Twitter account of the sitcom announced that the show had been renewed for yet another season. “We’re going into an eighth season with a new challenge, which is that everyone’s knowledge and feelings about the police have been profoundly affected”, said cast member Andre Braugher.

Good things come to those who w8. The #Brooklyn99 squad will be coming back for Season 8 on NBC! pic.twitter.com/bQsGYA4oG9 — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) November 14, 2019

The eighth season has the potential to be “really ground breaking“, Braugher continued.

“Can a comedy sustain the things that we’re trying to talk about? I don’t know … I think we have a damn good chance to tell the kinds of stories that heretofore have only been seen on grittier shows.”

Video Credits: Screen Rank

Aren’t you excited to get one more season of the comedy series of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’? Until then why don’t go and enjoy watching the show on Netflix?