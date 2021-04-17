Has The Curse Finally Been Lifted From Cursed Season 2? Find Out When It’s Coming

All the Nimue fans out there have been wondering whether Netflix will renew the fantasy fiction ‘Cursed’ for season 2?

Starring ‘13 Reasons Why’s’ Katherine Langford, the series ‘Cursed’ has made a special place in the hearts of all the fantasy lovers. What has attracted most to the audience is how the writers of the show use the traditional storyline and present it with a unique perspective. Now, after season 1 released in 2020 on Netflix, all we want to know is when will season 2 release? Or will there even be another season?

What is the storyline of ‘Cursed’?

The series ‘Cursed’ is an adaptation of the bestseller book on the same name. Through Nimue’s (Katherine Langford) perspective, the series unveils the many stories of Arthurian legend. The character Nimue is about a young girl, who is blessed with a mystifying power and is also destined to become the queen of the Lake. In the series, we walk along with Nimue in her journey, where she has to battle against the Red Paladins and King Uther.

Is ‘Cursed’ Season 2 finally happening Here’s everything you need to know

What happened at the end of season 1?

Towards the end of the first season, Nimue was attacked by swords, which made her fall down on a water-filled tomb. On the other hand, before Merlin could escape, he was repossessed by magic to tackle a deadly attack. Now, in the second season, we are waiting to see whether Nimue is alive or dead?

Speaking with “Radio Times”, Gustav Skarsgård aka Merlin expressed his feelings about the ending of season 10. He said that he wants to know about what happened to Nimue and the other characters. He then further goes on to say that the last episode leaves us all on a cliffhanger and he can’t wait for another season.

Is ‘Cursed’ coming with season 2?

Unfortunately, the creators of the show have not made any official announcement about whether or not there will be season 2 of the show. However, the co-creator of the show Frank Miller is open to the idea of another season. In an interview with “Radio Times” he said,

“I can’t wait to get back and see those ancient trees again”

He then further added how the pre-production team is already on a hunt for a location and a forest is something they have in mind.

In an interview with “Digital Spy”, Devon Terrell (Arthur) talked about his favourite episodes from season one. “Episode 10 was where I kind of was like, ‘Oh, wow, this world is potentially only just beginning’. It was my favourite episode when I read it, too, because season one always feels like, everyone has to get on board; you have to understand it, otherwise, there’s no point being ‘action, action, action’, and then people are like, ‘I don’t know what happened, but I liked it’”, he said.

“I think it really all came together at the end. The way they’ve done it, I was like, ‘this is amazing’. Because now you’ve met the people, and it’s like we’re leaning into their legacies or the mythology of those characters” he further added.

Do you want to know what happens to Nimue? Let us know your assumptions in the comments below.