Cruel Summer Season 2: Release Date Update And More

Will we see ‘Cruel Summer’ back on our TV screens? Let’s find out.

Want to watch a show that reminds you of the 90s? Then ‘Cruel Summer’ should be on the top of your watch list. When the battle between who is the most popular girl turns into a series of mysterious events, you know you are here to get hooked. If you are already watching ‘Cruel Summer’ on Freeform, we know what you are thinking right now. What about when this season will end? Will the creators come back with season 2? If you have similar thoughts, then keep scrolling to find out.

Highlights —

What is ‘Cruel Summer’ about?

Will there be season 2?

Reviews of ‘Cruel Summer’

Will there be season 2?

What is the plotline of ‘Cruel Summer’?

An American teen-drama TV series, ‘Cruel Summer’ follows the lives of two teenage girls, Kate Wallis and Jeanette Turner. One day, mysteriously, one of them gets kidnapped, and the other takes the position of the most popular girl in the school. The series is set in the fictional town of Skyline, Texas. Throughout each episode, we are dealing with a timeline of three years:1993, 1994, and 1995. Created by Bert V. Royal, the series stars Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia in the leading role.

Related: Will Season 6 Of Warehouse 13 See Light Of The Day? Find Out Now

Video Credits: Update News

Will ‘Cruel Summer’ return for season 2?

As of now, there is no official confirmation about whether or not the series will be coming back with season 2. However, keeping in mind the popularity of the show and the fact that it is still airing on Freeform, the chances of the series renewing for another season is really high. Well, let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope that the creators decided in our favour and till then, you can watch ‘Cruel summer’ on Freeform.

What do critics have to say about ‘Cruel Summer’?

Video Credits: Sabrina Talks

It looks like critics couldn’t stop singing praises for the intriguing storyline and the compelling drama of the show. Salong Gajjar of “AV club” said, “Cruel Summer manages to overcome its convoluted storytelling because it finds interesting, grounded ways to explore the impact of society’s expectations of these young girls, and how their town and own families contribute to the pressure they face”. On the other hand, Linda Maleh of “TV Insider”, finds the storyline of the show unique and original, “In a television landscape full of franchise fare and reboots, it’s refreshing to watch such a unique original. It’s an ambitious premise, but the show seems to have a good handle on what it wants to accomplish”.

Have you watched ‘Cruel Summer’ yet? Let us know your views on the show in the comments below.